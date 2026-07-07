ETV Bharat / state

116-Year-Old Grandmother's Devotion Wins Hearts; TTD Grants VIP Break Darshan After Climbing Tirumala Hills

Tirumala: For millions of devotees, a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala is a cherished spiritual experience. While VIP Break Darshan is generally reserved for dignitaries or those with official recommendations, an extraordinary exception was made for 116-year-old Navaneethamma from Tamil Nadu, whose remarkable faith and determination won widespread admiration.

Despite her advanced age, Navaneethamma was determined to fulfil her long-held wish of visiting the hill shrine. Accompanied by her grandson, she insisted on climbing the 3,550 Tirumala steps on foot instead of using transport. Leaning on the handrails and supported by her grandson, she slowly made her way up the sacred path, drawing admiration from fellow pilgrims.

A video of the centenarian's climb, shared by a devotee on social media, quickly went viral. The footage caught the attention of TTD Chairman B R Naidu, who directed officials to trace the elderly devotee and arranged a VIP Break Darshan for her from his discretionary quota.

TTD brought Navaneethamma from her Tirumala accommodation to the temple in an official vehicle, after which she was taken to the shrine in a battery-operated vehicle. Temple staff assisted her through the temple premises, allowing her to offer prayers and have a peaceful darshan of Lord Venkateswara.