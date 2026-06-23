ETV Bharat / state

110 Students Fall Ill After Lunch At Private Indore School; Expired Food Items Found In Kitchen

Indore: Around 110 children fell ill after consuming food at a private school in Indore, prompting the administration to launch a probe into the matter and seal the kitchen on Monday, said officials.

The district administration sealed the kitchen of the private school after finding expired food items and other irregularities during an investigation into the suspected food poisoning incident two days ago, they said.

Following a complaint from parents, the administration conducted an inspection at the Jhalaria campus of Shishukunj International School on Bypass Road.

A total of 23 samples of various food items and prepared meals used in the school kitchen were collected and sent to the laboratory for testing, according to the officials During the inspection, 10 packets of spices and two of namkeen were found in the kitchen which were past their expiry dates, they said, adding while a case is being prepared for various irregularities, the school kitchen was sealed until further orders.

Talking to PTI, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Deepak Chauhan said children from Classes 1 to 5 had consumed regular lunch on Saturday (June 20), and more than 100 of them complained of stomach ache and vomiting by evening.