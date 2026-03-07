110 Indian MBBS Students Stranded In Iran Amid Bombing; Plea Filed For Immediate Evacuation
Published : March 7, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
Bundi: More than 110 Indian students, including an MBBS student, Maaz Haider from Kota are reportedly stranded at Urmia University of Medical Sciences in Iran’s West Azerbaijan region. This is amid intense bombing in Iran by the United States and Israel.
Congress leader and former director of Rajasthan Seeds Corporation, Charmes Sharma, has filed a petition with the President's Secretariat of India addressed to Droupadi Murmu. In his plea, Sharma has urged immediate intervention to ensure the safe return of the students to India.
He has also submitted a formal complaint to the Ministry of External Affairs India, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. In addition, he has appealed to the National Human Rights Commission of India to intervene and help safeguard the lives of the stranded students.
According to reports, the examinations were underway at the university when hostilities escalated following heavy attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States.
On Friday, Haider’s uncle, Junaid Farooqui, informed Sharma about the situation and sought assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the students. Following this, Sharma contacted the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi and the Embassy of India in Iran to brief them on the situation.
Farooqui said the family has been worried since the conflict began. He said that bombs had fallen a few kilometres from the university campus, and explosions could be heard in the area where the students are currently staying.
In his petition to the President, Sharma stated that the lives of the 110 Indian students stranded at Urmia University are at serious risk due to ongoing bombardment across Iran.
He said the United States had also issued warnings of further attacks, which is cause of worry. Sharma urged the Indian government to take immediate diplomatic action through international coordination to evacuate the students from the conflict zone and ensure their safe return to India at the earliest.
