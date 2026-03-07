ETV Bharat / state

110 Indian MBBS Students Stranded In Iran Amid Bombing; Plea Filed For Immediate Evacuation

Bundi: More than 110 Indian students, including an MBBS student, Maaz Haider from Kota are reportedly stranded at Urmia University of Medical Sciences in Iran’s West Azerbaijan region. This is amid intense bombing in Iran by the United States and Israel.

Congress leader and former director of Rajasthan Seeds Corporation, Charmes Sharma, has filed a petition with the President's Secretariat of India addressed to Droupadi Murmu. In his plea, Sharma has urged immediate intervention to ensure the safe return of the students to India.

He has also submitted a formal complaint to the Ministry of External Affairs India, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. In addition, he has appealed to the National Human Rights Commission of India to intervene and help safeguard the lives of the stranded students.

According to reports, the examinations were underway at the university when hostilities escalated following heavy attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States.