Boy Saves Friend From Bear With Swift Action, Exemplary Courage In Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Pankesh threw stones at a bear which had grabbed his friend Devesh's leg causing it to let go and flee into the forest.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST
Chamoli: Courage does not know age. A youngster from Pokhari development block in Uttarakhand's Chamoli proved it by bravely fighting a bear to save his friend.
According to reports, Devesh and Pankesh, both aged 13, study in Class VI at Harishankar Junior High School in Pokhari development block. On Saturday, they were returning home after school when they encountered a bear on the road. The bear grabbed Devesh's leg and as he started crying out for help, Pankesh, instead of panicking, acted fast and attacked the animal with stones.
The bear, startled with the young boy's action, let go of Devesh and fled towards the forest nearby. A teacher from Harishankar Junior High School then rushed to the Community Health Centre in Pokhari, where he was treated for his injuries. He was later sent home.
"I was very scared. If Pankesh hadn't displayed courage, anything could have happened. He is my true friend," said an emotional Devesh. The word about Pankesh's bravery soon spread and the locals could not stop praising the youngster.
Locals said bear attacks are common in the area and even grown-ups panic when they come across one. But Pankesh with his swift action did not only showed his courage but also proved that a friend in need is a friend indeed.
Meanwhile, Forest Range Officer Naval Kishore Negi said the Forest Department s investigating the incident. "Patrols have been increased in the area to prevent intrusion of bears into populated areas," he said.
