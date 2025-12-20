ETV Bharat / state

Boy Saves Friend From Bear With Swift Action, Exemplary Courage In Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Chamoli: Courage does not know age. A youngster from Pokhari development block in Uttarakhand's Chamoli proved it by bravely fighting a bear to save his friend.

According to reports, Devesh and Pankesh, both aged 13, study in Class VI at Harishankar Junior High School in Pokhari development block. On Saturday, they were returning home after school when they encountered a bear on the road. The bear grabbed Devesh's leg and as he started crying out for help, Pankesh, instead of panicking, acted fast and attacked the animal with stones.

The bear, startled with the young boy's action, let go of Devesh and fled towards the forest nearby. A teacher from Harishankar Junior High School then rushed to the Community Health Centre in Pokhari, where he was treated for his injuries. He was later sent home.