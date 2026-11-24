11-Year-Old From Firozabad Wins Hearts With Chaat-Making Skills At India International Trade Fair 2026
A student of Little International School in Firozabad, Arnav is learning the finer aspects of the family's food business alongside his studies.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam, is showcasing traditional cuisines and flavours from across the country. Among the attractions this year is 11-year-old Arnav Agarwal from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, who is drawing attention with his culinary skills. He is assisting his father, Rahul Agarwal, at their food stall, serving chaat and traditional delicacies to visitors.
Arnav's speed, confidence and dedication to work have impressed visitors, especially considering his young age. While Firozabad is widely known for its glass bangles, its traditional food is also finding admirers at the Delhi trade fair.
A student of Little International School in Firozabad, Arnav is learning the finer aspects of the family's food business alongside his studies. He knows how to prepare several popular dishes, including aloo tikki, golgappa, papdi chaat, dahi bhalla, dahi papdi, kachori, pav bhaji and chole kulche.
Arnav said he had learnt to prepare these dishes from his father. His family runs a restaurant and banquet hall in Firozabad, and he helps his father with the business whenever he gets time away from school.
At the trade fair, Arnav also showed how he prepares aloo tikki. The tikki is first roasted and lightly crushed before sweet tamarind sauce, tangy chutney and curd are added. It is then topped with Firozabad's special spice mix, potato papad, chips and lemon to complete the dish.
This is Arnav's first visit to the IITF as a participant. He said visitors in Delhi have been enjoying the food he prepares. Asked about his future plans, he said he wanted to expand his father's business and make him proud.
Earlier, the family had participated in an exhibition in Noida through the government's One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, where their food received a positive response.
Rahul said the response at IITF 2026 had also been encouraging. Several customers have not only enjoyed the kachoris at the stall but have also ordered additional portions to take home.
He said the aloo tikki is priced at Rs 100 and prepared using pure desi ghee.
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