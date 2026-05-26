ETV Bharat / state

11-Year-Old Dies After Drunk Teen Rams Car Into Two-Wheeler in Tamil Nadu

Tirupathur: A 11-year-old boy was killed after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk teenager, rammed into his two-wheeler near Jolarpet in Tirupathur district of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The incident has triggered shock and grief in the area. The deceased, identified as Mounish, was a resident of Koodapattu near Tirupathur.

During school holidays, Mounish, along with his two sisters, had gone to Chennai to visit their father, Chandru, who runs a pani puri shop there. On Monday, Chandru sent the children back to their native village by train as a local temple festival was scheduled to take place in Koodapattu.

Their grandfather, Perumal, went to Jolarpet railway station on a two-wheeler to pick them up. After receiving the children, he was returning home with all three on the bike when the accident occurred.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy from Thanjavur, who was driving the car in an intoxicated state, lost control and rammed the vehicle at high speed into Perumal’s two-wheeler. The impact was so severe that it flung all four riders into the air.

Locals rushed to the help of the victims and alerted emergency services and police. The injured victims were taken to the Tirupathur Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance. Doctors later informed police that Mounish had sustained severe head injuries and died on the way to the hospital. Perumal and Mounish’s two sisters survived with minor injuries.