ETV Bharat / state

11-Year-Old Boy Stripped, Tied By Ankles To Ceiling Beam, Beaten In West Bengal's Jaynagar

Jaynagar: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly undressed, tied by his ankles to a beam of the ceiling, and severely thrashed by a local man in South 24 Pargana's Jaynagar after being 'hit' with a stick by the boy accidentally while he was playing with it.

The shocking case came to the surface after the video recording of the incident, which, according to sources, was filmed and uploaded on social media. The family members of the boy lodged a written complaint, which said the boy, who studies in Class V, was playing with his friends a few days back when a local man named Tapan Haldar was passing through there.

The stick, which was held by the boy, struck Haldar, after which the accused went berserk. Haldar first dragged the boy by his hair and made him do sit-ups.

The family also added that after that, the accused then dragged the boy to his house, where he tied the boy's legs of the boy with a rope, hanged him upside down on the ceiling and beat him brutally. The accused’s wife and other members of the family were present during the act. The minor was made to suffer from the utmost disgrace by having his trousers taken off and recording the whole process with a mobile phone. Threats were issued to the boy if the act was exposed.