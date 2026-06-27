11-Year-Old Boy Stripped, Tied By Ankles To Ceiling Beam, Beaten In West Bengal's Jaynagar
The kin alleged the accused dragged the boy, tied the boy's legs of the boy with a rope, and hanged him upside down.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:08 AM IST|
Updated : June 27, 2026 at 4:49 AM IST
Jaynagar: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly undressed, tied by his ankles to a beam of the ceiling, and severely thrashed by a local man in South 24 Pargana's Jaynagar after being 'hit' with a stick by the boy accidentally while he was playing with it.
The shocking case came to the surface after the video recording of the incident, which, according to sources, was filmed and uploaded on social media. The family members of the boy lodged a written complaint, which said the boy, who studies in Class V, was playing with his friends a few days back when a local man named Tapan Haldar was passing through there.
The stick, which was held by the boy, struck Haldar, after which the accused went berserk. Haldar first dragged the boy by his hair and made him do sit-ups.
The family also added that after that, the accused then dragged the boy to his house, where he tied the boy's legs of the boy with a rope, hanged him upside down on the ceiling and beat him brutally. The accused’s wife and other members of the family were present during the act. The minor was made to suffer from the utmost disgrace by having his trousers taken off and recording the whole process with a mobile phone. Threats were issued to the boy if the act was exposed.
Scared and shocked by the incident, the child kept this incident secret from his parents at first, but after noticing injuries all over his body, the family grew doubtful, and the truth came out through a video of the torture.
Following the incident, the matter was initially reported to the local Dhosa police camp. Later, family members lodged a formal written complaint at the Jaynagar Police Station. They allege that despite the filing of the complaint, the prime accused, Tapan Haldar, and other members of his family have not yet been arrested. The family claims that the accused fled the area and went into hiding immediately after the incident. Locals also said that his house is currently locked.
A police official said that an investigation has been initiated based on the family's complaint. Every aspect of the allegations is being examined, and further legal action will be determined by the findings of the investigation.