11 Rohingyas Arrested From Train In Assam's Bongaigaon

One of the accused he had been working as a labourer in Hyderabad since 2013.
Bongaigaon: As many as 11 suspected Rohingyas, including children and women, were arrested by the railway police in Bongaigaon on Thursday.
The GRP arrested them from a train from Agartala in Tripura at night. They were identified as Ismail Azad, Abdullah, Mohammad Nur, Ashlya Begum, Muhammad Anas, Nur Alam, Nur Kalima, Mohammed Anis, Muhammad, Rima and Nur. Police said the accused could not produce any valid documents.
The accused are being questioned by the railway police for further information.
Azad, told media that he had been working as a labourer in Hyderabad since 2013. Azad, who identified himself as a Rohingya from Myanmar, said he had arrived in Assam on a train via Agartala in Tripura. He said many Bangladeshi citizens are still working as labourers in Hyderabad.
"We are from Myanmar. We are not Bangladeshis, we are Rohingyas. We are going to Bangladesh. There are 11 of us. We do not have Bangladeshi identity cards. We came in 2013. We were going to Bangladesh from Hyderabad," he said.
In August this year, nine suspected Rohingyas, including women and children, were detained by Assam Police near the India-Bangladesh border in Cachar district.
Residents of Bishwanbharpur village in Katigorah area near the border spotted a group of unfamiliar people and after questioning them, handed them over to the police. The detained persons claimed they had entered India illegally around 20 years ago and were working in Hyderabad in different capacities, a police officer said.
