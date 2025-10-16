ETV Bharat / state

11 Rohingyas Arrested From Train In Assam's Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon: As many as 11 suspected Rohingyas, including children and women, were arrested by the railway police in Bongaigaon on Thursday.

The GRP arrested them from a train from Agartala in Tripura at night. They were identified as Ismail Azad, Abdullah, Mohammad Nur, Ashlya Begum, Muhammad Anas, Nur Alam, Nur Kalima, Mohammed Anis, Muhammad, Rima and Nur. Police said the accused could not produce any valid documents.

The accused are being questioned by the railway police for further information.

Azad, told media that he had been working as a labourer in Hyderabad since 2013. Azad, who identified himself as a Rohingya from Myanmar, said he had arrived in Assam on a train via Agartala in Tripura. He said many Bangladeshi citizens are still working as labourers in Hyderabad.