11 Patients Die Within 24-Hour Span At Mysuru's Jayadeva Hospital
The hospital superintendent said all these patients were in critical condition when they were admitted in the hospital while dismissing allegations of negligence
Published : June 17, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Mysuru: As many as 11 patients died within a 24-hour span at Mysuru's Jayadeva Hospital, triggering panic among the relatives who attributed these deaths to a shortage of doctors.
In a video made in this connection, the relatives attributed these deaths to the shortage of doctors and the hospital's poor condition. After the video went viral, the hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Sadanand clarified that no patient died due to the non-availability of doctors. "All these patients were in critical condition, and no patient died due to a lack of treatment. There was no negligence or shortage of doctors in the hospital," he said.
He said Jayadeva Hospital is a tertiary care referral hospital where patients suffering from serious heart-related diseases from five surrounding districts, including Mysuru, are admitted. "Common cases are treated in local hospitals. Only patients in life-threatening conditions are referred to our hospital," he said.
"It is true that 11 people died within 24 hours. Although this number is higher than normal, most of those who died were suffering from acute heart attack, heart failure, and serious age-related health problems. Some were in very serious condition when admitted to the hospital," he added.
Referring to the hospital's statistics, he said that of the 21,500 admissions in 2025, 1,845 deaths occurred. The mortality rate of the hospital is 5.7 per cent. The average mortality rate for the past several years is 6 to 8 per cent, which is the internationally accepted rate for tertiary referral hospitals, he said.
Sadananda also refuted the allegation that no doctor was in the hospital when these deaths occurred. "The doctor who was on duty for 24 hours yesterday remained at the hospital. In addition, a total of three doctors, including two DM training doctors, were on duty throughout the night. They provided necessary treatment to the patients and were in constant touch with the relatives, he said.
Regarding the video clip showing empty doctors' chambers, Sadanand said that when the doctor was in the rest room, a video of empty chairs was shot and false information was spread on social media. "We have CCTV footage to prove that the doctors were on duty that night and anybody can check," he said.
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