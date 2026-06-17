ETV Bharat / state

11 Patients Die Within 24-Hour Span At Mysuru's Jayadeva Hospital

Mysuru: As many as 11 patients died within a 24-hour span at Mysuru's Jayadeva Hospital, triggering panic among the relatives who attributed these deaths to a shortage of doctors.

In a video made in this connection, the relatives attributed these deaths to the shortage of doctors and the hospital's poor condition. After the video went viral, the hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Sadanand clarified that no patient died due to the non-availability of doctors. "All these patients were in critical condition, and no patient died due to a lack of treatment. There was no negligence or shortage of doctors in the hospital," he said.

He said Jayadeva Hospital is a tertiary care referral hospital where patients suffering from serious heart-related diseases from five surrounding districts, including Mysuru, are admitted. "Common cases are treated in local hospitals. Only patients in life-threatening conditions are referred to our hospital," he said.

"It is true that 11 people died within 24 hours. Although this number is higher than normal, most of those who died were suffering from acute heart attack, heart failure, and serious age-related health problems. Some were in very serious condition when admitted to the hospital," he added.