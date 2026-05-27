ETV Bharat / state

11 Passengers Arriving From Ebola-Affected Countries Home Quarantined In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: As a precautionary measure, 11 travellers who arrived in Ahmedabad from Ebola-affected countries in Africa over the past three days have been placed under home quarantine. This group includes nine Indian nationals and two Ugandan citizens.

Even though none of these 11 people has tested positive for Ebola virus disease, they have been home quarantined for observation and further evaluation as a precautionary measure.

The Health Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has undertaken extensive preparations to prevent any potential spread of the Ebola virus. Special attention is being directed toward travellers arriving from Ebola-affected countries in Africa, and screening procedures have been initiated at the airport.

At the Ahmedabad airport, the process of verifying the travel history of passengers arriving from African nations is going on. If any passenger shows symptoms of Ebola, they will be immediately transferred to an isolation facility. Arrangements for mandatory quarantine have also been made for travellers arriving from various countries, including Uganda and the Congo.