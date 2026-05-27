11 Passengers Arriving From Ebola-Affected Countries Home Quarantined In Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad Health Department urged citizens not to panic, but rather exercise caution, while the department is keeping a close watch on the situation.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Ahmedabad: As a precautionary measure, 11 travellers who arrived in Ahmedabad from Ebola-affected countries in Africa over the past three days have been placed under home quarantine. This group includes nine Indian nationals and two Ugandan citizens.
Even though none of these 11 people has tested positive for Ebola virus disease, they have been home quarantined for observation and further evaluation as a precautionary measure.
The Health Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has undertaken extensive preparations to prevent any potential spread of the Ebola virus. Special attention is being directed toward travellers arriving from Ebola-affected countries in Africa, and screening procedures have been initiated at the airport.
At the Ahmedabad airport, the process of verifying the travel history of passengers arriving from African nations is going on. If any passenger shows symptoms of Ebola, they will be immediately transferred to an isolation facility. Arrangements for mandatory quarantine have also been made for travellers arriving from various countries, including Uganda and the Congo.
A 60-bed isolation ward has been established. Individuals who have come into contact with a positive patient will be accommodated here. An additional special ward comprising 30 beds has also been kept on standby at SVP Hospital.
Health Department officials stated that anyone showing symptoms is being placed under home isolation.
The Ahmedabad Health Department has appealed to citizens not to panic, but rather exercise caution. The department is continuously monitoring and keeping a close watch on the situation. These preparations have been implemented in light of rising global cases of Ebola and based on the travel histories of incoming passengers. Officials have stated that all necessary steps are being taken to keep the situation under control.
Also Read: