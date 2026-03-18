ETV Bharat / state

11 Months On, Pahalgam Attack Victim's Daughter Appointed As Admin Officer In Pune Civic Body

Security personnel inspect the site following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that took place on Apr 22, leaving several people dead and many injured, at Baisaran in Pahalgam. ( ANI )

Pune: Asawari Jagdale, the daughter of a Pahalgam terror attack victim, on Wednesday received an appointment letter for a job as an officer in the Pune Municipal Corporation, nearly 11 months after she lost her father in the horrific massacre. As per the letter, she has been appointed as an administrative officer at the civic body, a Class 2 post.

Asawari's father, Santosh Jagdale - a resident of Pune - was one of the 26 victims who died when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows on April 22 last year.

Following the massacre, the state government had announced Rs 50 lakh in financial aid to the families of the six victims from Maharashtra and government employment to their next of kin.