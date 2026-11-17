ETV Bharat / state

11-Month-Old Infant Critical After Alleged Rape in Haridwar; Accused Arrested

Representational image. ( IANS )

Haridwar: In a shocking incident, an 11-month-old infant was allegedly raped in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, leaving her in a critical condition. According to sources, the family brought the child to the hospital last night after her health worsened. During the medical examination, it was confirmed that the infant had been raped.

The doctors, upon assessing her deteriorating health condition, referred her to another hospital for better treatment. The police have arrested the accused, who is said to be close to the family.

The hospital management alerted the police, who arrived promptly and recorded statements from the family and medical staff. Based on a formal complaint filed by the family, the police registered a case against the accused and took him into custody. The police stated that the accused, originally from Bihar, had arrived in Haridwar 15 days ago. He had been living with the child’s family and working as a labourer at a private factory. While staying with the family, he would often look after the child, but he seized an opportunity to commit the crime.