11-Month-Old Infant Critical After Alleged Rape in Haridwar; Accused Arrested
The police stated that the accused, originally from Bihar, had been living with the child’s family and working as a labourer at a private factory.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 4:04 AM IST|
Updated : November 17, 2026 at 4:11 AM IST
Haridwar: In a shocking incident, an 11-month-old infant was allegedly raped in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, leaving her in a critical condition. According to sources, the family brought the child to the hospital last night after her health worsened. During the medical examination, it was confirmed that the infant had been raped.
The doctors, upon assessing her deteriorating health condition, referred her to another hospital for better treatment. The police have arrested the accused, who is said to be close to the family.
The hospital management alerted the police, who arrived promptly and recorded statements from the family and medical staff. Based on a formal complaint filed by the family, the police registered a case against the accused and took him into custody.
The police stated that the accused, originally from Bihar, had arrived in Haridwar 15 days ago. He had been living with the child’s family and working as a labourer at a private factory. While staying with the family, he would often look after the child, but he seized an opportunity to commit the crime.
“Soon after family members approached, we immediately registered a case and arrested the accused. The child is currently undergoing treatment at a higher-level medical facility. A medical examination of the accused has also been conducted. Given the gravity of the case, we are investigating all aspects, and further action will be taken based on the evidence,” Navneet Singh Bhullar, SSP Haridwar, said.
According to the police, the accused might be suffering from a serious or concerning medical condition. Consequently, he has been sent for a medical examination. Medical evaluations for both the child and the accused are currently underway.
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