ETV Bharat / state

11-Month-Old Child Killed As Tourist Van Overturns In Kozhikode

Kozhikode: An 11-month-old child was killed and several others injured after a van carrying 18 tourists overturned at Koodaranji here on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Amitsh Adam, a native of Kalikavu in Malappuram district. The group, including children, was returning after spending a day at a resort in Kakkadampoyil, a popular tourist destination here.

According to police, the incident took place near Koompara in Koodaranji in the afternoon. While negotiating a sharp turn, the vehicle lost control and overturned, trapping passengers inside, police said.

Residents, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and police coordinated the rescue operations soon after arriving at the scene. Those seriously injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.