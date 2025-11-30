ETV Bharat / state

11 Killed As Govt Buses Collide Head-On In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

Sivaganga: In a tragic incident, as many as 11 people, including nine women, died in a head-on collision between two government-run buses near Pillaiyarpatti on Sunday.

Police said a government bus, enroute to Karaikudi from Tirupattur collided with another bus enroute to Dindigul from Karaikudi near the Kummangudi bridge on the road from Tirupattur to Karaikudi in Sivaganga district.

The front of both the buses was completely damaged in the accident. Hearing the screams of the passengers, the locals rushed to their aid.

Police said, eight persons, including the driver, died on the spot. The injured passengers were rescued and sent to Tirupattur Government Hospital and nearby hospitals in 108 ambulances. Three passengers who were admitted for treatment with serious injuries died at the Tirupattur Government Hospital, taking the death toll to 11.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes immediately after the collision, with passengers crying for help, shattered glass scattered across the road, and locals breaking the bus doors to rescue those trapped inside.Traffic was disrupted for nearly an hour before police restored movement.

More than 40 passengers are being treated at Tirupattur, Madurai and Karaikudi government hospitals. Doctors said the condition of some of them is critical. Tirupattur police station police have registered a case in connection with the accident and are investigating it.