11 Killed As Govt Buses Collide Head-On In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga
The mishap accused near Pillaiyarpatti. Several passengers were critically injured in the mishap and are being treated at various hospitals.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST|
Updated : November 30, 2025 at 9:09 PM IST
Sivaganga: In a tragic incident, as many as 11 people, including nine women, died in a head-on collision between two government-run buses near Pillaiyarpatti on Sunday.
Police said a government bus, enroute to Karaikudi from Tirupattur collided with another bus enroute to Dindigul from Karaikudi near the Kummangudi bridge on the road from Tirupattur to Karaikudi in Sivaganga district.
The front of both the buses was completely damaged in the accident. Hearing the screams of the passengers, the locals rushed to their aid.
Police said, eight persons, including the driver, died on the spot. The injured passengers were rescued and sent to Tirupattur Government Hospital and nearby hospitals in 108 ambulances. Three passengers who were admitted for treatment with serious injuries died at the Tirupattur Government Hospital, taking the death toll to 11.
Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes immediately after the collision, with passengers crying for help, shattered glass scattered across the road, and locals breaking the bus doors to rescue those trapped inside.Traffic was disrupted for nearly an hour before police restored movement.
More than 40 passengers are being treated at Tirupattur, Madurai and Karaikudi government hospitals. Doctors said the condition of some of them is critical. Tirupattur police station police have registered a case in connection with the accident and are investigating it.
Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock and grief over the accident and the loss of lives. The CM said he has directed the District Collector and Minister KR Periyakaruppan, the minister in-charge for the district, to render all help to the affected persons and ensure appropriate treatment to the injured.
He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs one lakh to those with serious injuries. The CM announced Rs 50,000 to persons with minor injuries.
He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed his wishes for the early recovery of the injured persons. PMK and AMMK were among the parties that have conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.
The incident once again highlights the alarming trend of fatal road accidents in Tamil Nadu. Just days ago, six people — including five women were killed when two private buses collided head-on in Tenkasi district.
Tamil Nadu recorded more than 67,000 road accidents in 2023, the highest for any state in India, accounting for nearly 14 per cent of the country’s total accidents. Although the state saw a slight decline in fatalities in 2025 due to stronger enforcement and awareness campaigns, major crashes involving buses, trucks and two-wheelers continue to claim lives on a daily basis.
