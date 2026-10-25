11 Kg Ovarian Tumour Removed From 74-year-old Woman In Kerala's Kasaragod
Doctors said the age and unusual size of the cyst posed extra challenges for the surgery, which was completed through meticulous coordination, reports Sandeep Balakrishnan.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Kasaragod: In a rare instance, doctors at a hospital in Kerala's Kasaragod removed a tumour weighing more than 11 kilograms, which had grown on the ovary of a 74-year-old woman through a complex surgical procedure.
A team of medical experts at Aster Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital, Kasaragod, removed the mass, which measured 31 centimetres in length and 28 centimetres in width.
Hospital authorities said the patient had passed the critical post-operative phase and was recovering well. The solid ovarian cyst (tumour) was discovered during medical examinations after the patient sought treatment for severe abdominal swelling and discomfort. While ovarian cysts typically measure between five and 10 centimetres, a mass measuring 28 centimetres across is extremely rare.
The surgery was led by a team comprising Dr Aravind N, Senior Consultant in Surgical Oncology; Dr Vidya Nambiar Suresh Babu, Senior Consultant in Gynaecology; Dr Muhammed Ameen, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia; and Dr Rithvik S. Nambeesan, Anaesthetist.
"The patient’s age and the unusual size and weight of the tumour posed the primary challenges during the surgery,” said Dr Aravind N.
Dr Vidya Nambiar Suresh Babu noted that precise coordination and timely intervention by the departments of Surgical Oncology, Gynaecology, and Anaesthesia were instrumental in minimising risks and ensuring the surgery’s success.
A spokesperson for the Aster MIMS Kasaragod said the hospital aims to make international-standard medical facilities accessible to the public and address healthcare challenges in the district.
Hospital authorities said the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art surgical ICU facilities and a team of expert doctors, enabling it to perform complex and rare procedures successfully.
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