ETV Bharat / state

11 Kg Ovarian Tumour Removed From 74-year-old Woman In Kerala's Kasaragod

Kasaragod: In a rare instance, doctors at a hospital in Kerala's Kasaragod removed a tumour weighing more than 11 kilograms, which had grown on the ovary of a 74-year-old woman through a complex surgical procedure.

A team of medical experts at Aster Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital, Kasaragod, removed the mass, which measured 31 centimetres in length and 28 centimetres in width.

Hospital authorities said the patient had passed the critical post-operative phase and was recovering well. The solid ovarian cyst (tumour) was discovered during medical examinations after the patient sought treatment for severe abdominal swelling and discomfort. While ovarian cysts typically measure between five and 10 centimetres, a mass measuring 28 centimetres across is extremely rare.

The surgery was led by a team comprising Dr Aravind N, Senior Consultant in Surgical Oncology; Dr Vidya Nambiar Suresh Babu, Senior Consultant in Gynaecology; Dr Muhammed Ameen, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia; and Dr Rithvik S. Nambeesan, Anaesthetist.

"The patient’s age and the unusual size and weight of the tumour posed the primary challenges during the surgery,” said Dr Aravind N.