11 Held After Mob Assaults Youth For Violating Community Alcohol Ban In Rajasthan Village
Police register case after viral video; SHO says action will be taken against all those found responsible
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Udaipur: Police have detained 11 people after a viral video showed a young man being hung upside down from a tree, beaten and fined Rs 11,000 by villagers in Rajasthan's Kamol village for allegedly violating a community ban on alcohol.
The incident, which occurred in May, came to light after the footage of the incident that occurred under the jurisdiction of the Saira police station surfaced on social media.
Police swung into action and initiated an investigation after the video surfaced.
Saira Station House Officer (SHO) Kanaram Seervi said the incident took place on May 12, and a case has been registered. A total of 11 people have been taken into custody.
"A case has been registered following the emergence of the video, and 11 people have been taken into custody. Legal action will be taken against those found guilty after the investigation,” SHO Seervi said.
According to the police, a community-level ban on alcohol had been enforced in Kamol village. The youth allegedly violated the rule by consuming alcohol.
On May 11, he returned home in an intoxicated state and abused and assaulted his father. The following day, community elders held a meeting and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on him.
Police said the matter aggravated when some villagers allegedly tied one of the youth's legs with a rope, suspended him upside down from a banyan tree and assaulted him. The entire episode was recorded on a mobile phone.
The video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, following which the police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.
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