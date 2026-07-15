ETV Bharat / state

11 Held After Mob Assaults Youth For Violating Community Alcohol Ban In Rajasthan Village

Udaipur: Police have detained 11 people after a viral video showed a young man being hung upside down from a tree, beaten and fined Rs 11,000 by villagers in Rajasthan's Kamol village for allegedly violating a community ban on alcohol.

The incident, which occurred in May, came to light after the footage of the incident that occurred under the jurisdiction of the Saira police station surfaced on social media.

Police swung into action and initiated an investigation after the video surfaced.

Saira Station House Officer (SHO) Kanaram Seervi said the incident took place on May 12, and a case has been registered. A total of 11 people have been taken into custody.

"A case has been registered following the emergence of the video, and 11 people have been taken into custody. Legal action will be taken against those found guilty after the investigation,” SHO Seervi said.