11 Family Members Hospitalised For Suspected Food Poisoning After Eating Leftover Food In Rajasthan
Birthday feast causes food poisoning in Dholpur; all patients put under medical supervision.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Dholpur: Eleven members of a family were hospitalised after suffering food poisoning from eating leftover cottage cheese curry in Lula ka Pura village, under the Mania police station area limits in Rajasthan.
All the patients are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Chief Medical Officer Dr Samarveer Singh Sikarwar said that the incident occurred after a birthday celebration was held on Thursday at the residence of one Satish Kushwaha.
Dr Sikarwar said the patients were diagnosed with food poisoning and dehydration caused by repeated vomiting and diarrhoea. A variety of dishes, including matar paneer (peas and cottage cheese curry), was prepared for the occasion. While the family consumed the meal that night, the leftover food was stored for later use.
On Friday, the leftover curry was reheated and served to family members. Within about an hour of consuming the meal, they began falling ill, with several members experiencing severe stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and dizziness. The simultaneous illness of so many people caused panic in the village, prompting relatives and villagers to rush the affected persons to the district hospital.
A total of 11 people, identified as Seema, Pinky, Poonam, Anushka, Triveni, Sunita, Lucky, Nitin, Satish, and Pancham Singh, were admitted to the local hospital. The Chief Medical Officer is personally monitoring the situation. He said patients were diagnosed with food poisoning and dehydration caused by repeated vomiting and diarrhoea, and are being treated in the emergency ward.
“The patients are responding well to the treatment and will be discharged after a full recovery,” said Dr Sikarwar.
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