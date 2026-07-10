ETV Bharat / state

11 Family Members Hospitalised For Suspected Food Poisoning After Eating Leftover Food In Rajasthan

Dholpur: Eleven members of a family were hospitalised after suffering food poisoning from eating leftover cottage cheese curry in Lula ka Pura village, under the Mania police station area limits in Rajasthan.

All the patients are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Chief Medical Officer Dr Samarveer Singh Sikarwar said that the incident occurred after a birthday celebration was held on Thursday at the residence of one Satish Kushwaha.

Dr Sikarwar said the patients were diagnosed with food poisoning and dehydration caused by repeated vomiting and diarrhoea. A variety of dishes, including matar paneer (peas and cottage cheese curry), was prepared for the occasion. While the family consumed the meal that night, the leftover food was stored for later use.