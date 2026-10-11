ETV Bharat / state

11-Day Mysuru Dasara Celebrations Take Off

The Swamiji performed the traditional puja and paid floral obeisance to Utsava Murti (processional idol) of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill that is housed in a silver Mantapa. Several people, including Karnataka's Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, were present on this occasion.

The inauguration took place with the lighting of the earthen lamp before the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari. Subsequently, various Dasara programmes got underway across Mysuru city. The festivities will continue till October 21.

In preparation of the festival, the idol of the Goddess was ceremoniously brought from the Palace to Chamundi Hill last week. On Saturday, the deity was specially decorated and worshipped.

On the first day of Navaratri, rituals were performed inside the temple on Sunday and the idol, adorned in special finery, was brought to the inauguration stage. After being seated in a silver Mantapa, the Goddess was honoured with a floral offering by the dignitaries.

This idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari remains at the palace throughout the year and during the Dasara festival, it is taken to the Chamundi Hill. Following special Navaratri rituals there, it is brought back to the Palace on Vijayadashami, the day of the Dasara Jamboo Savari. After further worship, the idol is placed in the Golden Ambari (howdah), and the Jamboo Savari procession commences amidst a ceremonial offering of flowers.

Prior to the inauguration, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Usha and Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji, visited Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. They offered special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari and sought blessings for the well-being of the state and its people.

Various programmes will be held as part of Mysuru Dasara till October 21 including musical events, 'Yoga Dasara', poets' gatherings, exhibitions, wrestling and the Dasara Kambala (buffalo race).

On October 21, Shivakumar will offer puja to the Nandidhvaja near the Balarama Gate of the Mysuru Palace during the auspicious Makara Lagna and later, during the auspicious Meena Lagna, he will flag off the world-famous Jamboo Savari procession within the palace premises. The festivities will conclude that evening with the Torchlight Parade at the Bannimantapa grounds.