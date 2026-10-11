11-Day Mysuru Dasara Celebrations Take Off
Various programmes, including musical events, 'Yoga Dasara', poets' gatherings, exhibitions, wrestling and the Dasara Kambala (buffalo race), will be held till October 21.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Mysuru: The 11-day Mysuru Dasara festival began on Sunday with Gavimath pontiff Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji inaugurating it.
The Swamiji performed the traditional puja and paid floral obeisance to Utsava Murti (processional idol) of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill that is housed in a silver Mantapa. Several people, including Karnataka's Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, were present on this occasion.
The inauguration took place with the lighting of the earthen lamp before the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari. Subsequently, various Dasara programmes got underway across Mysuru city. The festivities will continue till October 21.
In preparation of the festival, the idol of the Goddess was ceremoniously brought from the Palace to Chamundi Hill last week. On Saturday, the deity was specially decorated and worshipped.
On the first day of Navaratri, rituals were performed inside the temple on Sunday and the idol, adorned in special finery, was brought to the inauguration stage. After being seated in a silver Mantapa, the Goddess was honoured with a floral offering by the dignitaries.
This idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari remains at the palace throughout the year and during the Dasara festival, it is taken to the Chamundi Hill. Following special Navaratri rituals there, it is brought back to the Palace on Vijayadashami, the day of the Dasara Jamboo Savari. After further worship, the idol is placed in the Golden Ambari (howdah), and the Jamboo Savari procession commences amidst a ceremonial offering of flowers.
Prior to the inauguration, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Usha and Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji, visited Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. They offered special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari and sought blessings for the well-being of the state and its people.
Various programmes will be held as part of Mysuru Dasara till October 21 including musical events, 'Yoga Dasara', poets' gatherings, exhibitions, wrestling and the Dasara Kambala (buffalo race).
On October 21, Shivakumar will offer puja to the Nandidhvaja near the Balarama Gate of the Mysuru Palace during the auspicious Makara Lagna and later, during the auspicious Meena Lagna, he will flag off the world-famous Jamboo Savari procession within the palace premises. The festivities will conclude that evening with the Torchlight Parade at the Bannimantapa grounds.
In his inaugural address, Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji said, "Mysuru is a cultural city, a city of palaces, and a city renowned for cleanliness and discipline. The grandeur of the Dasara festival, held in such a historic city, is the result of the hard work of thousands of unseen hands.'' He remarked that Dasara, which was once a festival of kings, has today evolved into a festival of the masses, a celebration for the common people.
“I pray to the Goddess that the land receives good rainfall and bountiful harvests, bringing smiles to the faces of farmers and that people live in happiness and peace,” he said.
He said that Mysuru Dasara represents a confluence of the past, present and future. Society should be built upon the foundation of ethics rather than caste. Loving a fellow human being is the true essence of humanity, he said while noting that the principle of 'Kayakave Kailasa' (work is worship) proclaimed by Basavanna as early as the 12th century remains a guiding light for the society today.
Acknowledging the contribution of the Mysuru royal family, the seer stated that the Mysuru Dasara tradition cannot be viewed in isolation from the history of the royal family. The contributions of the visionary leaders who initiated electricity generation at Shivanasamudra and undertook various developmental works to improve the lives of farmers have been pivotal to the progress of the land.
He stated that the legacy of sacrifice demonstrated by Queen Kemparajamma who pledged her jewelry to fund the construction of the dam serves as an inspiration to all.
In his address, Shivakumar remarked that Dasara has transitioned from a royal tradition to a people's celebration; the current festivities represent a 'Praja Durbar' (People's Court) style of Dasara.
"We are moving forward unitedly, and the spirit of the Dasara festival has spread beyond Mysuru to encompass the entire state. For the next 11 days, India will be viewed through the lens of Mysuru. This grand festival, which mirrors Indian heritage, stands as a symbol of the state's pride," he said.
The Chief Minister recalled how the Mysuru Wodeyars carried forward the Dasara tradition initiated by the Vijayanagara kings, ensuring that its cultural flame remained undimmed. He noted that the rulers did not limit Dasara merely to rituals and religious observances but transformed it into a platform to foster art and culture.
Also Read