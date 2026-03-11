ETV Bharat / state

108 Maoists With Rs 3.95 Crore Rewards Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh

Bastar: In an astounding success of the Centre's continued efforts to eliminate Left Wing Extremism, 108 Maoists — including 44 women — with a cumulative reward of Rs 3.95 crore, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Wednesday, officials said. These include six DVCM-level Naxalites, three company platoon members, 18 PPCMs, 23 area committee members, and 56 party members.

Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma said the surrender also followed the return of 101 weapons, including six AK-47s, one AK-47 PARG, 11 INSAS rifles, one carbine, five SLR rifles, and a BGL. "Rs 3.6 crore and a kg of gold buried by the Naxalites near the Indravati River in Bijapur have been recovered," he added.

Sharma further said 30 area committees of the Naxalites fall within the Bastar division, of which 26 have been disbanded. "Work to disband four more is in progress. Chhattisgarh will be free of Naxalism by March 31," he added.

"We will not rest until eliminating Naxalism within the stipulated timeframe. The Chhattisgarh government plans to withdraw forces from Bastar by 2027. By March 31, we will be in a position to eliminate Naxalism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated during a review meeting that central forces could be withdrawn around March 31, 2027. However, there is still a year left. These matters will be decided after that," Sharma said further.