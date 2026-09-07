ETV Bharat / state

108 Ambulance Workers Threaten Mass Resignation In Karnataka; Health Minister Warns Against Disrupting Emergency Care

Bengaluru/Mangaluru: Karnataka’s 108 ambulance workers have threatened to resign en masse if their demands, including annual salary revision, uniform pay and improved working conditions, are not addressed within 15 days.

Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader warned that action would be taken against employees if their protest disrupted emergency services or caused hardship to patients.

The workers have demanded annual salary revisions and the introduction of a three-shift system for ambulance operations. They also want the existing zone-based salary structure withdrawn and replaced with a uniform pay system across Karnataka.

Their other demands include ₹50 lakh compensation for the family of an employee who dies in an accident, salary fixation based on seniority, payment of monthly wages before the seventh as prescribed by labour regulations, and restrooms for ambulance personnel.

Responding to the mass-resignation warning, Khader said the private company contracted to operate the 108 ambulance service was responsible for managing employees, paying salaries and addressing their service-related concerns.