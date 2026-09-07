108 Ambulance Workers Threaten Mass Resignation In Karnataka; Health Minister Warns Against Disrupting Emergency Care
The workers have demanded annual salary revisions and the introduction of a three-shift system for ambulance operations.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
Bengaluru/Mangaluru: Karnataka’s 108 ambulance workers have threatened to resign en masse if their demands, including annual salary revision, uniform pay and improved working conditions, are not addressed within 15 days.
Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader warned that action would be taken against employees if their protest disrupted emergency services or caused hardship to patients.
The workers have demanded annual salary revisions and the introduction of a three-shift system for ambulance operations. They also want the existing zone-based salary structure withdrawn and replaced with a uniform pay system across Karnataka.
Their other demands include ₹50 lakh compensation for the family of an employee who dies in an accident, salary fixation based on seniority, payment of monthly wages before the seventh as prescribed by labour regulations, and restrooms for ambulance personnel.
Responding to the mass-resignation warning, Khader said the private company contracted to operate the 108 ambulance service was responsible for managing employees, paying salaries and addressing their service-related concerns.
“If the drivers have problems, they should first speak to the company. If the company fails to resolve them, they can approach the government,” he said.
Khader said employees could raise their grievances but warned them against denying emergency assistance to patients. "They may protest, but if patients suffer, we will have to take strict action. Ambulance workers are like our brothers, but the health and safety of patients must come first," the minister said.
He maintained that the government would not accept responsibility for disruptions caused by disputes between the operator and its employees. However, he warned that the service provider could lose the contract if it failed to manage its workforce and maintain uninterrupted ambulance operations.
"If the company cannot handle its employees, it may leave. We will award the tender to another company,” Khader said. The minister added that the government would not remain silent if patients were denied timely medical assistance during the proposed agitation.
“If any employee refuses to help patients, immediate action will be taken without hesitation," he warned.
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