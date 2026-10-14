ETV Bharat / state

'108 Ambulance Service To Be Overhauled By Dec, Seek Alternatives Till Then': Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader has urged people not to entirely depend on the existing 108 ambulance service for the next two months, announcing that efforts are underway to restructure it under a fresh tender process amid the statewide strike called by ambulance workers today.

The minister said that the restructuring is aimed at addressing staff-related disruptions, vehicle shortage and delays in reaching patients. He acknowledged that ambulances currently take between 45 minutes and an hour to reach some locations, raising concerns about the service’s ability to respond to medical emergencies.

Speaking to reporters, Khader said the government will float fresh tenders and implement policies to improve the 108 ambulance service by December. He urged people to seek for alternatives for the next two months, advising them to use ambulances available at government hospitals when necessary.

Ambulance Fleet Falls Short of Requirement

Khader recalled that during his tenure as Health Minister, the ambulance network has been expanded across Karnataka as a total of 735 vehicles have been deployed to ensure assess to emergency medical transit in rural and urban areas. Earlier, the emergency ambulance service had been restricted to only four districts.

He said the state now has around 400 ambulances against an estimated requirement of 750, contributing to longer response times. He also cited a personal experience in which an ambulance took about 50 minutes to reach Ullal after he requested one.

“If an ambulance takes 45 minutes to an hour to reach a patient, what kind of solution is that?” he asked, highlighting the need for faster emergency response.

Khader said around 1,000 ambulances attached to government hospitals could also be used to support patients and called for public cooperation while the government worked to address the gaps in the existing network.

Govt Warns Against Disruptions