ETV Bharat / state

105-Year-Old Mother Reunites With 85-Year-Old Daughter After Two Decades In Karnataka

Belthangady: A 105-year-old mother met her 85-year-old daughter after nearly two decades. Makki, a small village near Malavanthige in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, witnessed the reunion between Seethamma and her eldest daughter, Sushila.

Seethamma, 105, lives with her children in Makki and has 11 children. Her eldest daughter, Sushila, 85, lives with her family in Phagare near Mithabagilu village. Sushila travelled by jeep along a rough, unpaved forest road for about 1.5 kilometres to see her mother.

Along the route, she climbed hills, waked down steep slopes and crossed a river to finally reach the destination. Sushila often told her grandchildren that she wished to see her mother again and spend some time with her. Finally, Sushila's grandchildren arranged the necessary assistance and planned a trip to take her to her mother's home.