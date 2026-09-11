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105-Year-Old Mother Reunites With 85-Year-Old Daughter After Two Decades In Karnataka

Seethamma, 105, lives with her children in Makki and has 11 children.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 11, 2026 at 9:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Belthangady: A 105-year-old mother met her 85-year-old daughter after nearly two decades. Makki, a small village near Malavanthige in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, witnessed the reunion between Seethamma and her eldest daughter, Sushila.

Seethamma, 105, lives with her children in Makki and has 11 children. Her eldest daughter, Sushila, 85, lives with her family in Phagare near Mithabagilu village. Sushila travelled by jeep along a rough, unpaved forest road for about 1.5 kilometres to see her mother.

Along the route, she climbed hills, waked down steep slopes and crossed a river to finally reach the destination. Sushila often told her grandchildren that she wished to see her mother again and spend some time with her. Finally, Sushila's grandchildren arranged the necessary assistance and planned a trip to take her to her mother's home.

They left early in the morning in a jeep, and after a point when the vehicle could go no further, the grandchildren helped Sushila continue on foot. During the journey, Sushila was also attacked by a leech, which caused bleeding. However, she continued her journey and met her mother after nearly two decades.

"It had been our desire to take our grandmother to visit her mother's home. However, this hadn't been possible earlier due to her age and the lack of a proper road leading to the house," grandson Keshava said.

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TAGGED:

DAKSHINA KANNADA
SEETHAMMA
FAMILY REUNION
EMOTIONAL REUNION
MOTHER DAUGHTER REUNION

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