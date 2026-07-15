103-Yr-Old Woman Gets Possession Of Land After Winning 32-Yr Court Battle In Bihar
Habiban Khatoon, aged 103, has won a case related to a plot of land that was filed in 1994.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Motihari: A 32-year-old land dispute in Mangalapur village in Bihar's East Champaran district finally ended on Wednesday with a 103-year-old woman being formally granted possession of a plot.
In compliance with the court's order, the district administration supervised the process of handing over the possession of over one kattha land in Mangalapur village in Kalyanpur block to Habiban Khatoon, aged 103, amidst tight security arrangements.
According to reports, the plot had been stuck in a legal dispute between Khatoon and other parties since 1994. After a prolonged legal battle, the court ruled in favour of Khatoon and directed the administration to ensure the order was implemented.
Following the court order, a joint team comprising officials from the Revenue Department, local administration, and the police arrived at the village. Formal possession of the land was executed according to established procedures, and the plot was handed over to Khatoon. During this, a drum was sounded in the village to announce the implementation of the court's order.
The administration had made extensive security arrangements and around 300 police personnel were deployed at the site. Also, a magistrate, Revenue Department officials, and police personnel from the Kalyanpur police station were present throughout the proceedings. The entire process concluded peacefully under administrative supervision.
Upon receiving possession of the land, Khatoon's family expressed their gratitude to the court and the administration. They said the verdict was the result of patience and faith in the judicial process.
"It was the administration's responsibility to implement the court's order. Possession of the land in question was handed over after completing all legal formalities. The entire operation proceeded peacefully, and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere," Vineet Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Kalyanpur said.
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