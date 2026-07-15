ETV Bharat / state

103-Yr-Old Woman Gets Possession Of Land After Winning 32-Yr Court Battle In Bihar

Motihari: A 32-year-old land dispute in Mangalapur village in Bihar's East Champaran district finally ended on Wednesday with a 103-year-old woman being formally granted possession of a plot.

In compliance with the court's order, the district administration supervised the process of handing over the possession of over one kattha land in Mangalapur village in Kalyanpur block to Habiban Khatoon, aged 103, amidst tight security arrangements.

According to reports, the plot had been stuck in a legal dispute between Khatoon and other parties since 1994. After a prolonged legal battle, the court ruled in favour of Khatoon and directed the administration to ensure the order was implemented.

Following the court order, a joint team comprising officials from the Revenue Department, local administration, and the police arrived at the village. Formal possession of the land was executed according to established procedures, and the plot was handed over to Khatoon. During this, a drum was sounded in the village to announce the implementation of the court's order.