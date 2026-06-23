10,000 Infiltrators Pushed Back, 142 Acres Land Handed Over To BSF: Suvendu Adhikari
Adhikari informed that another 1,800 individuals are currently in 12 holding centers and are being sent across the border in phases. Reports Surajit Dutta
Published : June 23, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari clearly articulated the state government's firm stance regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), border security, and the issue of infiltration during the Assembly session.
Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks for the Governor's address, he claimed that 10,000 infiltrators have already been sent back from the state.
He added that another 1,800 individuals are currently in 12 holding centers and are being sent across the border in phases.
While responding to the remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, Adhikari drew a clear distinction between infiltrators and Indian citizens in the Assembly.
"Some of you have spoken about them; they are infiltrators, not Indians. It is absolutely crystal clear—they are infiltrators," Adhikari maintained.
Citing statistics, Adhikari said, "Regarding those who did not come under the CAA but entered (illegally) otherwise—I have removed 10,000 people so far. Another 1,800 are waiting in 12 holding centers. I am sending them across (the border) daily. None of them will remain."
He also categorically stated that state funds would not be spent on infiltrators. He maintained that the money contributed by the state's taxpayers would be spent solely for the welfare of the state's citizens.
Citing various public welfare schemes, he said, "Our funds will go towards the Annapurna Yojana and the Prime Minister's Surya Ghar scheme; old-age and widow allowances will be increased; unemployed youths will get jobs; dilapidated schools will be repaired; and drinking water facilities will be expanded. However, I cannot provide food, clothing, or medicine in jails for those people."
Explaining his government's policy regarding infiltrators, Adhikari said, "We are implementing the Centre's law: apprehend them and hand them over to the Border Security Force (BSF)."
He thus indicated that the government is proceeding with a policy of directly handing over illegal infiltrators—who have entered the state over a long period—to the central agency instead of detaining them.
At the same time, reassuring the country's legitimate citizens, Adhikari said, "No Indian needs to worry. No Indian has to be anxious in the slightest—regardless of their religion, community, or political affiliation. If you are an Indian at heart, nothing will happen to you, no matter which religion you follow or which party you support."
He then added a political message: "However, we will not tolerate this for the sake of vote-bank politics."
Presenting detailed information in the Assembly regarding the transfer of land to the BSF, Adhikari stated that 142.79 acres of land have already been handed over to the force for border fencing work, and the installation of barbed-wire fencing along a 600-kilometer stretch of the border would be completed within the next few months.
During the session, the Chief Minister slammed the previous stance taken by the Mamata Banerjee government against the BSF. He then issued a warning to infiltrators to flee the state, saying, "Those who wish to escape before the fencing is completed should leave now. Many have already fled via Hakimpur in response to my call; if you know of others, tell them to leave quickly."
Emphasising that the government attaches paramount importance to the state's protection and security, he clearly stated, "This government's policy regarding the state's protection, security, and making Bengal safe and strong is absolutely clear."