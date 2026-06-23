ETV Bharat / state

10,000 Infiltrators Pushed Back, 142 Acres Land Handed Over To BSF: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari clearly articulated the state government's firm stance regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), border security, and the issue of infiltration during the Assembly session.

Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks for the Governor's address, he claimed that 10,000 infiltrators have already been sent back from the state.

He added that another 1,800 individuals are currently in 12 holding centers and are being sent across the border in phases.

While responding to the remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, Adhikari drew a clear distinction between infiltrators and Indian citizens in the Assembly.

"Some of you have spoken about them; they are infiltrators, not Indians. It is absolutely crystal clear—they are infiltrators," Adhikari maintained.

Citing statistics, Adhikari said, "Regarding those who did not come under the CAA but entered (illegally) otherwise—I have removed 10,000 people so far. Another 1,800 are waiting in 12 holding centers. I am sending them across (the border) daily. None of them will remain."

He also categorically stated that state funds would not be spent on infiltrators. He maintained that the money contributed by the state's taxpayers would be spent solely for the welfare of the state's citizens.

Citing various public welfare schemes, he said, "Our funds will go towards the Annapurna Yojana and the Prime Minister's Surya Ghar scheme; old-age and widow allowances will be increased; unemployed youths will get jobs; dilapidated schools will be repaired; and drinking water facilities will be expanded. However, I cannot provide food, clothing, or medicine in jails for those people."