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Labourers Find Over A Dozen Ancient Gold Coins During Village Work In Karnataka's Belagavi; ASI Team To Inspect Age, Significance

Savadatti Tahsildar Mallikarjuna Heggannavara confirmed the discovery to ETV Bharat and said all the coins were found together. "It is true that 14 gold coins were found in the form of a treasure. Each coin weighs an average of 3.92 grams, and their total weight is around 54.8 grams," the official said.

Sources said work was underway in Inchal village under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission- Gramin ( VB-G RAM G replaced MGNREGA ) when labourers stumbled upon the gold coins. Without considering it as a jackpot, they immediately handed over the precious items to the local gram panchayat, displaying honesty.

Belagavi: Fourteen gold coins, believed to be 800 to 1,000 years old, were unearthed in Inchal village of Savadatti taluk in Karnataka's Belagavi district, sparking curiosity among locals and administrative officials.

"All these coins have a similar design. One side of it has image of an elephant, and the other side has an image dating back to ancient times. After the coins were discovered, the VB-G RAM G labourers displayed honesty and handed over the 14 gold coins to the Inchal Gram Panchayat office in presence of the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), Deputy Tahsildar, and Murgod station police. PDO Mallappa Harugoppa handed them over to the taluka administration on Friday," he said.

The Tahsildar further stated that an initial valuation was carried out at a jewellery shop in Savadatti, where the 14 coins were estimated to be worth around Rs 8.20 lakh. However, he said the actual age, historical significance and official value of the items would be known only after an inspection by the Archaeological Department.

"The actual age, historical significance and official value of the coins will be clear only after the archaeological department's inspection. I have informed the District Collector and Deputy Divisional Officer about the unearthed items over the phone. Following their instructions, the coins have been handed over to the treasury department," said Heggannavara.

The Tahsildar said the coins are initially estimated to be between 800 and 1,000 years old. "Experts from the Archaeological Department can provide more information about their age and historical background after examining the valuables," he added.

Meanwhile, PDO Mallappa Harugoppa said, "VB-G RAM G labourers have shown honesty by handing over 14 gold coins. We congratulate them on behalf of the administration. We have handed over the coins to the taluk administration under the watch of the Tahsildar."

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