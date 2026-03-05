ETV Bharat / state

Over 1,000 Workers From Odisha’s Kendrapara Stranded In Gulf Amid Iran–US–Israel Conflict

Kendrapara: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran has left more than 1,000 migrant workers from Odisha’s Kendrapara district stranded in Gulf countries such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, over 100 workers from Mahu panchayat in Aul block alone are currently stuck in the conflict-hit region. Frequent missile and drone attacks by Iran have created panic across parts of the Gulf.

Family members of the stranded workers are anxiously praying for their safe return. Kalandi Nayak of Mahu village said her only son, Suresh, had gone to Abu Dhabi to earn a livelihood and support the family. After hearing reports of missile and drone strikes shaking the region, his elderly parents have been restless. They now spend their days waiting and hoping for their son’s safe return.