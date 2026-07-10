10-Year-Old Hostel Student Found Dead In Bihar's Bagaha; Two Teachers Detained
The deceased was identified as Prince Kumar, son of Raj Kishore Sharma, a resident of Bhedihari Karma village, Valmikinagar, in West Champaran district.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Bagaha: A 10-year-old student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a private residential school in Bihar's Bagaha, prompting allegations of assault and murder by the child's family and the detention of two teachers for questioning.
The deceased was identified as Prince Kumar, son of Raj Kishore Sharma, a resident of Bhedihari Karma village under Valmikinagar police station limits in West Champaran district. Prince was reportedly staying in the hostel of a private school in the Harnatand area under the Laukaria police station's jurisdiction while pursuing his studies.
According to police and family members, Prince's body was discovered on his hostel bed on Thursday morning, triggering panic and confusion on the school campus.
The boy's family alleged that Prince had been physically assaulted by school staff the previous evening. They claimed that injury marks and bruises were visible on parts of his body, including his back, leading them to suspect foul play.
"My son was assaulted last night. He was beaten so badly that he died. This is murder, and those responsible should be punished," Prince's father, Raj, alleged.
Following the incident, senior police officials, including Ramnagar SDPO Ragini Kumari, officers from Laukaria police station and a forensic team, reached the school and conducted an inspection of the hostel premises. Evidence was collected from the scene, and the body was sent to the sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police have detained two teachers, identified as Hemraj Kumar and Deepak Kumar, as part of the investigation.
Speaking to reporters, SDPO Ragini Kumari said the exact cause of death would be established only after the post-mortem report and forensic analysis are completed.
"Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and initiated a scientific investigation. During preliminary inquiries, allegations emerged that the student may have been assaulted the previous night. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and all aspects of the case are being investigated seriously," she said.
Officials emphasised that the allegations made by family members are being thoroughly examined and that no conclusions will be drawn until medical and forensic findings are available.
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