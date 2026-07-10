ETV Bharat / state

10-Year-Old Hostel Student Found Dead In Bihar's Bagaha; Two Teachers Detained

Bagaha: A 10-year-old student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a private residential school in Bihar's Bagaha, prompting allegations of assault and murder by the child's family and the detention of two teachers for questioning.

The deceased was identified as Prince Kumar, son of Raj Kishore Sharma, a resident of Bhedihari Karma village under Valmikinagar police station limits in West Champaran district. Prince was reportedly staying in the hostel of a private school in the Harnatand area under the Laukaria police station's jurisdiction while pursuing his studies.

According to police and family members, Prince's body was discovered on his hostel bed on Thursday morning, triggering panic and confusion on the school campus.

The boy's family alleged that Prince had been physically assaulted by school staff the previous evening. They claimed that injury marks and bruises were visible on parts of his body, including his back, leading them to suspect foul play.

"My son was assaulted last night. He was beaten so badly that he died. This is murder, and those responsible should be punished," Prince's father, Raj, alleged.