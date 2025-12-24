10-Year-Old Sharvan Singh From Punjab To Receive Prime Minister’s National Children’s Award 2025
During Operation Sindoor, Shravan travelled daily to the forward posts and delivered essential supplies like water, milk, lassi, tea and ice to the troops.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST
Firozpur: Sharvan Singh, who is from the Firozpur district of Punjab, will receive the Prime Minister's National Children's Award 2025.
The 10-year-old boy from the border village Chak Taran Wali will get the award from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday, December 26. The award comes in recognition of his extraordinary courage, presence of mind and selfless service during Operation Sindoor in May.
Amidst tense circumstances along the India-Pakistan border, Sharvan provided vital support to the deployed army personnel. He showed exemplary courage when the sky was swarmed by enemy drones.
Filled with patriotic fervour, he travelled daily to the forward posts and delivered essential supplies like water, milk, lassi, tea and ice to the troops. Despite direct enemy surveillance and the constant threat of attack, he provided a lifeline to jawans.
The courageous act of the boy boosted morale for troops deployed on the frontier. Apart from his efforts on the front lines, Sharvan also inspired his family to fully support the armed forces.
He opened up his home and resources to provide comfort and logistics to the troops, strengthening the spirit of civil-military cooperation in the sensitive border area. His courageous and compassionate conduct united the local community and set an inspiring example for children across the country.
In recognition of his noble and heroic actions, the Golden Arrow Division has sponsored his education. His extraordinary bravery, unwavering dedication and inspiring patriotism prompted the government to pick him up for the Prime Minister's National Children's Award 2025 – the country's highest civilian honour for children.
An official of the Golden Arrow Division said Shravan displayed exemplary courage and a deep sense of service which reflects the noble values of Indian society. According to him, it is a shining light for the youth of the country. His sister, mother and grandfather said they are very happy that Shravan is receiving this award.