10-Year-Old Sharvan Singh From Punjab To Receive Prime Minister’s National Children’s Award 2025

Firozpur: Sharvan Singh, who is from the Firozpur district of Punjab, will receive the Prime Minister's National Children's Award 2025.

The 10-year-old boy from the border village Chak Taran Wali will get the award from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday, December 26. The award comes in recognition of his extraordinary courage, presence of mind and selfless service during Operation Sindoor in May.

Amidst tense circumstances along the India-Pakistan border, Sharvan provided vital support to the deployed army personnel. He showed exemplary courage when the sky was swarmed by enemy drones.

Filled with patriotic fervour, he travelled daily to the forward posts and delivered essential supplies like water, milk, lassi, tea and ice to the troops. Despite direct enemy surveillance and the constant threat of attack, he provided a lifeline to jawans.