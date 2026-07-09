ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Raping Minor In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Burdak said the accused waited for the victim's school to be over. After school, he approached the girl and lured her, telling her that her mother was grazing goats in the hills near the village and wanted her there.

DSP Rajendra Burdak said the accused has been taken into custody and a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident occurred at a village under Babai police station. He said the victim has undergone a medical examination while the accused is being interrogated for more details on the case.

He then took the girl to the hills, where he allegedly molested and raped her. Upon learning of the incident, the family took the girl to the Babai police station and filed a report. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police immediately registered a case under relevant sections including the POCSO Act and began investigation. Burdak said the case will be investigated from all angles.

On Wednesday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had pulled up the Rajasthan police over alleged gang-rape and trafficking of a 13-year-old minor girl in Sri Ganganagar describing it as serious administrative and policing failure. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar made these observations during a hearing convened by her with the senior police officers from Rajasthan and other concerned officials.

Rahatkar expressed deep concern over the lapses and asked the District Magistrate, Sri Ganganagar, to identify all unregistered and unauthorised hotels and commercial establishments operating in the district and initiate action against them within 15 days.