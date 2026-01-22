ETV Bharat / state

10-Year-Old Girl On Ventilator, After Brutal Assault By CRPF Officer, Wife In Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 10-year-old girl is battling for her life after allegedly being brutally assaulted by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant and his wife at their residence in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-3 area.

The child is currently on a ventilator at a private hospital in Sector 128, Noida, and her condition remains critical, police said.

Initially, the girl was admitted to Sarvodaya Hospital in Greater Noida. When her condition did not improve, she was transferred to a hospital in Delhi. After authorities were informed, Noida Police coordinated with CRPF officials to arrange her transfer to a private hospital in Sector 128, Noida, for advanced treatment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-3 (Central Noida), Rajiv Gupta, said the girl is under constant medical supervision. “She is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on ventilator support, and her condition is deteriorating day by day. Doctors are closely monitoring her, and police personnel have been deployed at the hospital to provide updates to senior officials,” he said.

CRPF Commandant, Wife Arrested

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Commandant Tariq Anwar of the 235th Battalion of the CRPF and his wife, Rimpa Khatoon, and sent them to jail.

The case came to light after a CRPF Subedar Major submitted a written complaint to the Ecotech-3 police station. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, and immediate action was taken.