10-Year-Old Girl On Ventilator, After Brutal Assault By CRPF Officer, Wife In Greater Noida
The girl is admitted to a private hospital’s ICU on ventilator support, and police say her condition is deteriorating day by day.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 10-year-old girl is battling for her life after allegedly being brutally assaulted by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant and his wife at their residence in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-3 area.
The child is currently on a ventilator at a private hospital in Sector 128, Noida, and her condition remains critical, police said.
Initially, the girl was admitted to Sarvodaya Hospital in Greater Noida. When her condition did not improve, she was transferred to a hospital in Delhi. After authorities were informed, Noida Police coordinated with CRPF officials to arrange her transfer to a private hospital in Sector 128, Noida, for advanced treatment.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-3 (Central Noida), Rajiv Gupta, said the girl is under constant medical supervision. “She is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on ventilator support, and her condition is deteriorating day by day. Doctors are closely monitoring her, and police personnel have been deployed at the hospital to provide updates to senior officials,” he said.
CRPF Commandant, Wife Arrested
Police have arrested the accused, identified as Commandant Tariq Anwar of the 235th Battalion of the CRPF and his wife, Rimpa Khatoon, and sent them to jail.
The case came to light after a CRPF Subedar Major submitted a written complaint to the Ecotech-3 police station. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, and immediate action was taken.
ADCP Central Noida Santosh Kumar said the couple had brought the 10-year-old girl, a relative of Rimpa Khatoon, to their home without permission from any senior CRPF officer.
“She was kept for household chores and childcare. The girl was frequently tortured and beaten over minor issues,” he said.
Brutality Peaked On January 14-15
According to police, the alleged cruelty reached an extreme level on the intervening night of January 14 and 15, when the couple allegedly assaulted the child so severely that her health deteriorated sharply. “She is in a very critical condition. We are probing how long she was kept there and under what circumstances,” Santosh Kumar added.
Police officials said every effort is being made to ensure the best possible treatment for the child. “We are ensuring continuous monitoring of her health and all possible assistance to the family,” ACP Gupta said.
The case has triggered outrage, and police are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of the abuse.
Also Read: