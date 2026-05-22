ETV Bharat / state

Neighbour Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Jodhpur: The police have arrested a bank peon for allegedly molesting a ten-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Thursday. The accused, who is a neighbour, allegedly lured the girl to his home and indulged in obscene acts, the police said.

Investigating officer of the case, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Shubhkaran, said that the incident occurred four to five days ago and police conducted the child's medical examination and recorded her statement in the court. "The police took swift action and we dealt with the case with promptness due to its seriousness. The accused who works as a peon at a private bank was taken into custody," said the ADCP.

After facing molestation, the victim's family told the police that the child, who was in tears, recounted her ordeal to them. They immediately rushed her to a hospital before proceeding to the police station to file a complaint on Wednesday. During the investigation of the case, police came across several revelations about the accused.