ETV Bharat / state

10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Abused At Udaipur Ashram

Udaipur: A case involving the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl at an ashram in Udaipur has come to light. The brother of the ashram operator is accused of sexually abusing the minor.

According to the complaint, the girl informed the ashram operator about the abuse several times. However, instead of taking action, she allegedly asked the child to remain silent.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Dr Amrita Duhan said the matter is being investigated. After authorities were informed, a Childline team rescued the girl from the ashram and produced her before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The committee then placed the girl in a government shelter home for girls. Police are investigating the allegations.