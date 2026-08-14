10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Abused At Udaipur Ashram
According to the complaint, the girl allegedly informed the ashram operator about the abuse several times
Published : August 14, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Udaipur: A case involving the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl at an ashram in Udaipur has come to light. The brother of the ashram operator is accused of sexually abusing the minor.
According to the complaint, the girl informed the ashram operator about the abuse several times. However, instead of taking action, she allegedly asked the child to remain silent.
Udaipur Superintendent of Police Dr Amrita Duhan said the matter is being investigated. After authorities were informed, a Childline team rescued the girl from the ashram and produced her before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
The committee then placed the girl in a government shelter home for girls. Police are investigating the allegations.
CWC chairperson Yashoda Panihar said the accused allegedly behaved inappropriately with the girl when he found her alone at the ashram.
Panihar said the girl appeared extremely frightened and distressed during counselling and repeatedly requested that she not be sent back to the ashram.
According to the CWC, the girl’s mother died several years ago. Her father works as a labourer and is reportedly addicted to alcohol. The girl is his only child. Her father had left her at the ashram a few months ago and had not returned to meet her since then.
Officers visited the government girls’ shelter home and recorded the child’s statement. The girl reportedly told police that she had complained about the accused to the ashram operator several times, but her complaints were not acted upon.
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