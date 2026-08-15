ETV Bharat / state

10-Year-Old Boy Dies In Kota After Alleged Medical Malpractice At Village Clinic

Kota: A 10-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances at Kota's New Hospital in Rajasthan on Saturday after his family alleged that his health deteriorated following an injection administered at a private clinic in Mandalia village under the Mandana police station Jurisdiction.

The boy, identified as Kuldeep, son of Rajmal, had been suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and fever for the past few days. According to his family, he was taken to a village clinic for treatment, where he was administered an injection. His condition subsequently worsened.

The family said the person who administered the injection advised them to take Kuldeep to Kota Medical College after his health deteriorated. He was subsequently admitted to New Medical College Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police Probe Underway

Mandana police station officer Vinod Samaria said police were informed about the death and a team was sent to the spot. Based on a complaint from the deceased's relatives, a post-mortem examination was conducted by a medical board.