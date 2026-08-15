10-Year-Old Boy Dies In Kota After Alleged Medical Malpractice At Village Clinic
According to the family, Kuldeep was a Class 7 student and lived in a hostel in Jagpura.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Kota: A 10-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances at Kota's New Hospital in Rajasthan on Saturday after his family alleged that his health deteriorated following an injection administered at a private clinic in Mandalia village under the Mandana police station Jurisdiction.
The boy, identified as Kuldeep, son of Rajmal, had been suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and fever for the past few days. According to his family, he was taken to a village clinic for treatment, where he was administered an injection. His condition subsequently worsened.
The family said the person who administered the injection advised them to take Kuldeep to Kota Medical College after his health deteriorated. He was subsequently admitted to New Medical College Hospital, where he died during treatment.
Police Probe Underway
Mandana police station officer Vinod Samaria said police were informed about the death and a team was sent to the spot. Based on a complaint from the deceased's relatives, a post-mortem examination was conducted by a medical board.
Samaria said it was not yet clear whether the injection administered at the private clinic was responsible for the boy's deterioration and death. Police will write to the Medical and Health Department and an inquiry committee will be formed to investigate the matter.
The committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the treatment and determine who administered the injection and whether proper medical procedures were followed.
According to the family, Kuldeep was a Class 7 student and lived in a hostel in Jagpura. He had recently returned to his native Mandalia village, where he fell ill.
Police said the exact cause of death will be established after the investigation and medical examination.
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