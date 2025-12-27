ETV Bharat / state

10-Year-Old Agra Boy Gets PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar For Saving Dad From Crocodile's Jaws

Agra: Ajayraj, a resident of Jharnapur village in Bah tehsil of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, was bestowed with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu on Veer Bal Diwas on Friday for his outstanding bravery at the age of 10 — saving his father from the jaws of a crocodile in the Chambal River.

Sudhir Singh, his uncle, said both the jaw-dropping incident and Ajayraj receiving the honour took place on Friday. "The incident took place on July 25. Veerbhan (35), a farmer from Jharnapura village near the Agra-Dholpur border, was grazing goats along the banks of the Chambal River with his daughter Kiran (13) and son Ajayraj (10). When the children became thirsty, he went to fetch water in a bottle from the river," Sudhir said.

"When he started filling the water on the bank, a crocodile suddenly surfaced from the water and held his leg with its jaws. He started screaming and tried desperately to save his life, as the alligator started dragging him into the water. Hearing Veer's scream, Ajayraj jumped into the river and started beating the crocodile's jaws with a stick. His repeated strikes led the crocodile to loosen its jaws and release Veerbhan. By the time, nearby shepherds and farmers had already gathered on the bank, who saw the entire incident unfolding," Sudhir added.