10-Year-Old Agra Boy Gets PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar For Saving Dad From Crocodile's Jaws
The alligator attacked Veerbhan on July 25 when he went to the Chambal River to fetch water for children while grazing goats on the riverbank.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST
Agra: Ajayraj, a resident of Jharnapur village in Bah tehsil of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, was bestowed with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu on Veer Bal Diwas on Friday for his outstanding bravery at the age of 10 — saving his father from the jaws of a crocodile in the Chambal River.
Sudhir Singh, his uncle, said both the jaw-dropping incident and Ajayraj receiving the honour took place on Friday. "The incident took place on July 25. Veerbhan (35), a farmer from Jharnapura village near the Agra-Dholpur border, was grazing goats along the banks of the Chambal River with his daughter Kiran (13) and son Ajayraj (10). When the children became thirsty, he went to fetch water in a bottle from the river," Sudhir said.
"When he started filling the water on the bank, a crocodile suddenly surfaced from the water and held his leg with its jaws. He started screaming and tried desperately to save his life, as the alligator started dragging him into the water. Hearing Veer's scream, Ajayraj jumped into the river and started beating the crocodile's jaws with a stick. His repeated strikes led the crocodile to loosen its jaws and release Veerbhan. By the time, nearby shepherds and farmers had already gathered on the bank, who saw the entire incident unfolding," Sudhir added.
An injured Veer was taken to the community health centre, which referred him to Agra. The bravery of Ajayraj became the talk of the town, earning him felicitation from the district headquarters to several social organisations. His mother had passed away, and he has two siblings, Kiran and Kushal. All of them are looked after by their grandmother, Ratan Devi.
Sudhir said, "A phone call came from Delhi 15 days ago. We were told that Ajayraj would be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. The family was overjoyed upon hearing this news. Veer Bhan took Ajay to Delhi for that purpose."
