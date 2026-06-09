ETV Bharat / state

10 Arrested After Woman Gangraped In Karnataka's Davangere

The woman was allegedly drugged and gangraped in Channagiri taluk in Davangere in Karnataka on June 3 ( ETV Bharat )

Davangere: Ten people were arrested on Tuesday after a 41-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and gangraped in Channagiri taluk in Davangere in Karnataka a few days ago.

According to sources, the incident took place on the night of June 3 in a farm on the outskirts of a village in Channagiri taluk. While the victim was walking to her home, the accused reportedly lured her with food and cold drinks. Believing them, she got into a vehicle with them, and she was taken to an isolated agricultural farm near the village.

There, the group of men took turns to sexually assault her, after which she became unconscious. They had also recorded a video of the act, the woman said in her complaint.