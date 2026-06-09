10 Arrested After Woman Gangraped In Karnataka's Davangere
The accused also circulated the videos and photos of the crime, sources said
Published : June 9, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Davangere: Ten people were arrested on Tuesday after a 41-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and gangraped in Channagiri taluk in Davangere in Karnataka a few days ago.
According to sources, the incident took place on the night of June 3 in a farm on the outskirts of a village in Channagiri taluk. While the victim was walking to her home, the accused reportedly lured her with food and cold drinks. Believing them, she got into a vehicle with them, and she was taken to an isolated agricultural farm near the village.
There, the group of men took turns to sexually assault her, after which she became unconscious. They had also recorded a video of the act, the woman said in her complaint.
Later, they also circulated the videos and photos of the crime, following which the woman lodged a complaint with police. The police, based on the complaint, registered an FIR under Sections 70 (gang rape), 77 (voyeurism), and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, said Superintendent of Police, Davangere, Shekhar HT.
"We have arrested all 10 accused in the case. Further investigation is underway," he added. The scene of the crime was inspected to reconstruct the sequence of events and ensure proper forensic preservation, police said, adding that medical examination of the woman was also conducted as per procedure.
The suspects' mobile phones have also been seized as part of the investigation to verify and trace the source of the videos, they added. The SP said that the incident came to light when videos and photos taken during the incident went viral on social media.
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