10 Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pune Victim’s Daughter Still Awaiting Promised PMC Job

Pune: Ten months after the deadly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, including two residents of Pune, the promised government job for one of the victims’ daughters is yet to materialise.

On July 22, 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Among the deceased were Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote from Pune. Following the incident, the Maharashtra government had assured that Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, would be provided a job in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to support the bereaved family.

Although Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently directed the Pune Municipal Commissioner to accommodate Asavari Jagdale in government service, no formal legal process has yet been completed regarding her appointment.

After the Pahalgam attack, Eknath Shinde had visited the Jagdale family in Pune to offer condolences. During the visit, he met Santosh Jagdale’s wife, Pragati Jagdale, and daughter Asavari, and assured them of financial support by facilitating a government job for Asavari. However, it has been ten months since the attack, the process has not started yet.

Speaking about the delay, Asavari Jagdale said that several political leaders had assured her of a job in the municipal corporation when they visited the family after the incident.