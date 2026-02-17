10 Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pune Victim’s Daughter Still Awaiting Promised PMC Job
Published : February 17, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Pune: Ten months after the deadly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, including two residents of Pune, the promised government job for one of the victims’ daughters is yet to materialise.
On July 22, 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Among the deceased were Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote from Pune. Following the incident, the Maharashtra government had assured that Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, would be provided a job in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to support the bereaved family.
Although Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently directed the Pune Municipal Commissioner to accommodate Asavari Jagdale in government service, no formal legal process has yet been completed regarding her appointment.
After the Pahalgam attack, Eknath Shinde had visited the Jagdale family in Pune to offer condolences. During the visit, he met Santosh Jagdale’s wife, Pragati Jagdale, and daughter Asavari, and assured them of financial support by facilitating a government job for Asavari. However, it has been ten months since the attack, the process has not started yet.
Speaking about the delay, Asavari Jagdale said that several political leaders had assured her of a job in the municipal corporation when they visited the family after the incident.
“After that, my mother and I repeatedly contacted officials and ministers’ personal assistants over the past eight months to seek updates. Some people responded positively, but we also had very unpleasant experiences with others,” she said.
She added that the family later approached Member of Parliament Medha Kulkarni and explained their situation. Kulkarni subsequently raised the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Following this, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly called the Pune Municipal Commissioner and issued fresh instructions to expedite the appointment process.
“As of now, some movement has started regarding my job, but nothing has been received on paper yet. We hope the formalities are completed as soon as possible,” Asavari said.
