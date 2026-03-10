ETV Bharat / state

Merchant Navy Captain Returns Home in Aligarh After Escaping Gulf War Scare

By Alok Singh

Aligarh: Captain Vineet Varshney of the Merchant Navy, a resident of the Sasni Gate area in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has safely returned to India amid the growing war-like situation in the Gulf region. After spending nearly ten days in a tense environment, he described the early phase of the conflict as extremely dangerous.

Vineet said that on the very first day of the war, several missiles were seen falling from the sky one after another, and powerful explosions created panic across the region. "Eight to ten missiles were visible in the sky at the same time. Continuous blasts terrified everyone," he recalled.

Captain Vineet, who has been working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2007 and is currently associated with the Merchant Navy in Abu Dhabi, said he had never witnessed such a situation in the Gulf in all his years of service.

According to him, the atmosphere changed suddenly when the conflict began on February 28, 2026, bringing fear and uncertainty across the region. He said several key activities were halted as the crisis unfolded. Maritime operations were disrupted, many ships were stopped mid-sea, and shipping services suffered significantly.

"One person was killed in the initial attacks," he said, adding that security was immediately intensified. The UAE administration introduced multiple safety measures to ensure timely alerts for residents. Captain Vineet explained that a special alert system remains active.

Residents receive mobile text messages warning them of possible missile threats. Public announcements also instruct people in open areas to move to safer locations immediately.