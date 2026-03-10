Merchant Navy Captain Returns Home in Aligarh After Escaping Gulf War Scare
Eight to ten missiles were visible in the sky at the same time. Continuous blasts terrified everyone, recalls Captain Vineet, a resident of Sasni Gate
Published : March 10, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
By Alok Singh
Aligarh: Captain Vineet Varshney of the Merchant Navy, a resident of the Sasni Gate area in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has safely returned to India amid the growing war-like situation in the Gulf region. After spending nearly ten days in a tense environment, he described the early phase of the conflict as extremely dangerous.
Vineet said that on the very first day of the war, several missiles were seen falling from the sky one after another, and powerful explosions created panic across the region. "Eight to ten missiles were visible in the sky at the same time. Continuous blasts terrified everyone," he recalled.
Captain Vineet, who has been working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2007 and is currently associated with the Merchant Navy in Abu Dhabi, said he had never witnessed such a situation in the Gulf in all his years of service.
According to him, the atmosphere changed suddenly when the conflict began on February 28, 2026, bringing fear and uncertainty across the region. He said several key activities were halted as the crisis unfolded. Maritime operations were disrupted, many ships were stopped mid-sea, and shipping services suffered significantly.
"One person was killed in the initial attacks," he said, adding that security was immediately intensified. The UAE administration introduced multiple safety measures to ensure timely alerts for residents. Captain Vineet explained that a special alert system remains active.
Residents receive mobile text messages warning them of possible missile threats. Public announcements also instruct people in open areas to move to safer locations immediately.
"In many cases, missiles are intercepted mid-air. People then receive confirmation messages saying the danger has passed. Still, fear persists," he said.
Describing his journey back home, Captain Vineet noted that airports were under heavy security surveillance. Every passenger underwent strict checks, and agencies remained on high alert.
Due to safety concerns, several international flight routes were also altered. He warned that the conflict's impact could extend beyond Gulf nations and affect countries like India as well.
"India receives nearly $46 billion in remittances annually from the UAE. Any instability there can influence the Indian economy," he said and highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean.
"Nearly 90% of India's oil shipments pass through this route. India imports large volumes of oil and gas from countries like Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. If the Hormuz Strait closes, oil and gas prices will surge, and inflation in India could rise," he said.
Captain Vineet added that countries such as Qatar and Kuwait are also facing severe disruptions, with near shutdown-like conditions in several areas. He was originally scheduled to travel to India on February 28, but worsening conditions delayed his journey. He finally reached Aligarh about ten days later.
Sharing a positive note, he said the biggest relief during such crises is the constant support from the Government of India to protect its citizens abroad. He expressed hope that normalcy would return soon. Back home in Aligarh, his family and acquaintances are relieved to see him safe. His account has also given locals a clearer picture of the tense situation prevailing in the Gulf region.