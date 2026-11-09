ETV Bharat / state

10 Lakh People To Chant Bhagavad Gita At Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground On December 29

A file photo of a Gita Path event at Brigade Parade Grounds. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: As part of promoting and propagating traditional values ​​and practices across the country, a program has been organised at the Brigade Parade Ground in West Bengal's Kolkata, where 10 lakh people will recite the Bhagavad Gita on December 29 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Verses from the second, 12th, and 15th chapters of the Gita will be recited at the event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend as the chief guest, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is also expected to be present. Other prominent national leaders, including Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, will also be invited.

Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj, alias Kartik Maharaj, of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha said committees have been formed at the district, sub-divisional, and block levels across the state to prepare for the event. "Promotional campaigns are underway in every district. The resolution to have 10 lakh voices recite the Gita at the Brigade Parade Grounds on December 29 — coinciding with the upcoming Gita Jayanti — has been adopted," he added. He further mentioned that heads of various renowned temples and missions from across the country, along with spiritual leaders of Vaishnavism and yoga guru Baba Ramdev, will attend. "A final decision regarding the detailed program will be reached during a preparatory meeting scheduled for November 12, where the framework for various aspects of the event will also be finalised," he said.