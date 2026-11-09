10 Lakh People To Chant Bhagavad Gita At Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground On December 29
Verses from the second, 12th, and 15th chapters will be recited at the event, to be attended by PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Kolkata: As part of promoting and propagating traditional values and practices across the country, a program has been organised at the Brigade Parade Ground in West Bengal's Kolkata, where 10 lakh people will recite the Bhagavad Gita on December 29 from 9 am to 2 pm.
Verses from the second, 12th, and 15th chapters of the Gita will be recited at the event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend as the chief guest, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is also expected to be present. Other prominent national leaders, including Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, will also be invited.
Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj, alias Kartik Maharaj, of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha said committees have been formed at the district, sub-divisional, and block levels across the state to prepare for the event. "Promotional campaigns are underway in every district. The resolution to have 10 lakh voices recite the Gita at the Brigade Parade Grounds on December 29 — coinciding with the upcoming Gita Jayanti — has been adopted," he added.
He further mentioned that heads of various renowned temples and missions from across the country, along with spiritual leaders of Vaishnavism and yoga guru Baba Ramdev, will attend. "A final decision regarding the detailed program will be reached during a preparatory meeting scheduled for November 12, where the framework for various aspects of the event will also be finalised," he said.
The tradition of chanting the Bhagavad Gita first began in Nabadwip Dham of Nadia — a place deeply associated with the memory of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Despite facing various forms of opposition in the past, a similar event was held at the Brigade Parade Grounds, where the Gita was recited by 1.37 lakh people.
Subsequently, a Gita Path (recitation of the Bhagavad Gita) event was held at the Kawakhali grounds in Siliguri, attended by 1.27 lakh people. A similar event took place at the Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, drawing the participation of approximately six lakh people despite the lack of convenient transport arrangements, which sparked great enthusiasm and fervour among the people of Bengal.
"In the present times, the Srimad Bhagavad Gita is highly relevant. It is essential for overcoming the chaos and mental distress that have emerged within us. Like previous instances, people from all religious backgrounds will participate in the programme," Kartik Maharaj said.
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