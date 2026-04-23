ETV Bharat / state

10 Killed After Bolero, Swift Dzire Collide With Trucks In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

Mirzapur: As many as 10 people were killed after two speeding trucks collided with two cars in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Wednesday night.

The mishap occurred near the Barka Ghuman intersection within the Drummondganj police station area. The collision was so severe that both cars immediately burst into flames, and the occupants were burnt alive in a matter of moments, police said.

The deceased, who were travelling in the Bolero, included two women and two children. Meanwhile, the Swift Dzire was driven by its driver. Additionally, the truck's cleaner (helper) also lost his life, while the truck driver sustained critical injuries.

The occupants trapped inside the cars screamed for help, but the intensity of the fire was so extreme that bystanders watching from outside appeared helpless. Upon receiving news of the incident, the Drummondganj police rushed to the scene and, with the assistance of the fire brigade, managed to bring the fire under control after a strenuous effort.

Superintendent of police, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said a truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh towards Mirzapur. Suddenly, another truck—loaded with chickpeas and approaching from behind—crashed into Swift Dzire and a Bolero car.