10 Killed After Bolero, Swift Dzire Collide With Trucks In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur
The deceased people, who were travelling in the Bolero, also included two women and two children.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 3:11 AM IST
Mirzapur: As many as 10 people were killed after two speeding trucks collided with two cars in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Wednesday night.
The mishap occurred near the Barka Ghuman intersection within the Drummondganj police station area. The collision was so severe that both cars immediately burst into flames, and the occupants were burnt alive in a matter of moments, police said.
The deceased, who were travelling in the Bolero, included two women and two children. Meanwhile, the Swift Dzire was driven by its driver. Additionally, the truck's cleaner (helper) also lost his life, while the truck driver sustained critical injuries.
The occupants trapped inside the cars screamed for help, but the intensity of the fire was so extreme that bystanders watching from outside appeared helpless. Upon receiving news of the incident, the Drummondganj police rushed to the scene and, with the assistance of the fire brigade, managed to bring the fire under control after a strenuous effort.
Superintendent of police, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said a truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh towards Mirzapur. Suddenly, another truck—loaded with chickpeas and approaching from behind—crashed into Swift Dzire and a Bolero car.
This violent collision caused both the Bolero and the Swift Dzire to catch fire, resulting in the Bolero being completely reduced to ashes.
According to Kaushik, the truck driver and his cleaner were also critically injured in this accident. The cleaner was successfully extricated from the truck's cabin.
Following the incident, a massive traffic jam formed on the Varanasi-Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) Highway. The police, along with local villagers, remained engaged in relief and rescue operations late into the night to extract those who were trapped.
This collision raised serious questions regarding existing safety protocols and traffic management measures. However, the police have not yet released an official figure regarding the number of fatalities, and the identification process is still underway.
Identification of the charred bodies remains a major challenge for the police, as the vehicles have been completely reduced to ashes. The police administration is currently prioritising efforts to clear the traffic congestion on the highway and ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.
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