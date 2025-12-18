ETV Bharat / state

10-KG Tumour Removed From Patient's Neck In Rare Surgery At Odisha's VIMSAR

Sambalpur: In a rare surgery, doctors at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, Sambalpur, have successfully removed a huge 10-kg tumour from the neck of a 58-year-old patient.

While the surgery was carried out on Tuesday in the ENT department of the medical college, the news came to light a day later on Wednesday. The patient Govinda Rana hails from Titilagarh area of Bolangir district. He had been living with the tumour for the last 25 years. Over time, the tumour had grown very large and had started bursting and bleeding.

10-KG Tumour Removed From Patient's Neck In Rare Surgery At Odisha's VIMSAR (ETV Bharat)

According to Professor Dr Saubhagini Acharya of the ENT department, the patient was admitted to the hospital and thoroughly examined. "Given the complexity of the case, a team of expert doctors was formed to carry out the rare surgery. The operation was performed under general anaesthesia and lasted for nearly five hours. The surgical team successfully removed the entire tumour. After the surgery, the patient's condition is stable," she said.