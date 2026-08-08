10 Infants Die In Two Days: North Bengal Medical College Probes Gap In Medical Care
MSVP Kaushik Ishor said one infant was born at NBMC, while nine were referred by hospitals and private nursing homes in Bihar and neighbouring districts.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Deaths of 10 infants over two consecutive days at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) have prompted the authorities to launch an investigation to examine the events and determine whether there was any negligence in medical care.
Doctors-in-charge attributed these tragic deaths primarily to irregular external referral practices and delays in treatment, rather than deficiencies in the hospital's infrastructure.
Recognising the seriousness of the matter, a high-level review meeting led by principal Sujoy Mistry was held on Friday, which was attended by medical superintendent cum vice principal (MSVP) Kaushik Ishor, additional superintendent Nandan Bandyopadhyay, all assistant superintendents, specialist doctors and nursing staff from the pediatric department to review each of the deaths individually.
"Of the 10 deceased infants, only one was born at our hospital, while nine in critical condition were referred by government hospitals and private nursing homes in Bihar and neighbouring districts. Most of the infants were born prematurely and were suffering from various physical complications," Ishor said.
Highlighting major irregularities in patient transfers, he claimed that infants are being sent directly from other health centres without any prior inquiry regarding the availability of beds or ventilators at NBMCH.
"What is more alarming, many private nursing homes treat these infants for eight to 10 days, and transfer them to NBMCH at the eleventh hour when their condition has deteriorated critically. Consequently, doctors at the government hospital are left with insufficient time to take life-saving measures," he added.
NBMCH authorities have made it clear that such irresponsible practices will not be tolerated. To bring the situation under control, strict directives on patient referrals in compliance with government guidelines are being issued through the chief medical officer of health (CMOH).
Additionally, nursing homes have been advised to refer patients on time to reduce harassment for patients' families and prevent any damage to the medical institution's reputation.
The authorities have decided to hold regular monthly review meetings to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents in future and maintain the quality of medical services. The meetings will assess existing issues and any medical negligence to take corrective measures.