ETV Bharat / state

10 Infants Die In Two Days: North Bengal Medical College Probes Gap In Medical Care

Jalpaiguri: Deaths of 10 infants over two consecutive days at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) have prompted the authorities to launch an investigation to examine the events and determine whether there was any negligence in medical care.

Doctors-in-charge attributed these tragic deaths primarily to irregular external referral practices and delays in treatment, rather than deficiencies in the hospital's infrastructure.

Recognising the seriousness of the matter, a high-level review meeting led by principal Sujoy Mistry was held on Friday, which was attended by medical superintendent cum vice principal (MSVP) Kaushik Ishor, additional superintendent Nandan Bandyopadhyay, all assistant superintendents, specialist doctors and nursing staff from the pediatric department to review each of the deaths individually.

"Of the 10 deceased infants, only one was born at our hospital, while nine in critical condition were referred by government hospitals and private nursing homes in Bihar and neighbouring districts. Most of the infants were born prematurely and were suffering from various physical complications," Ishor said.

Highlighting major irregularities in patient transfers, he claimed that infants are being sent directly from other health centres without any prior inquiry regarding the availability of beds or ventilators at NBMCH.