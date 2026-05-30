10 Human Skeletons Unearthed As Sand Mafia Digs Up Village Cremation Ground In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari; 5 Tractors Seized
The villagers, who came running to the spot, were in tears seeing the defiled graves belonging to their fathers, wives, and other relatives.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 3:54 AM IST
Dhamtari: In what is turning out to be a shocking scandal, unauthorised mining activities involving sand resulted in the alleged desecration of a crematorium ground in Kharenga village of the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, where 10 human skeletons were found.
The act of the sand mafia became evident on Thursday, when locals found bones, and human bodies that had been buried not long ago. The distressed villagers, who came running to the spot, were in tears at the sight of the defiled graves belonging to their fathers, wives, and other relatives.
The enraged authorities immediately rushed to the scene and hastily performed the task of re-burying the skeletons and human remains in the sand. Residents of the area, including Kharenga village sarpanch Neelam Sahu, charged that the sand mafia had acted arrogantly and were operating unabatedly during the nights, even after prohibitory orders were issued by the Gram Panchayat and Village Development Committee banning any form of excavation in the region.
Following this exposure by the media regarding the shocking event, the administration moved into action under the instructions of collector Abinash Mishra of Dhamtari. The joint team that was constituted by the officials from the Mining, Revenue, and Police Departments conducted site visits and began investigations into the matter.
As part of their strict actions in this case, the administration has also confiscated five tractors used for illegal mining and transportation activities of sand. The police said legal action will be taken against the owners of the tractor through the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Chhattisgarh Minor Mineral Rules, 2015.
As part of disciplinary action, the show cause notice has been served by the district administration to the Mining Inspector on account of his negligence. The administration has withdrawn the minor mineral storage permit issued to the concerned company for ordinary sand.