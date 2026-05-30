ETV Bharat / state

10 Human Skeletons Unearthed As Sand Mafia Digs Up Village Cremation Ground In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari; 5 Tractors Seized

Dhamtari: In what is turning out to be a shocking scandal, unauthorised mining activities involving sand resulted in the alleged desecration of a crematorium ground in Kharenga village of the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, where 10 human skeletons were found.

The act of the sand mafia became evident on Thursday, when locals found bones, and human bodies that had been buried not long ago. The distressed villagers, who came running to the spot, were in tears at the sight of the defiled graves belonging to their fathers, wives, and other relatives.

The enraged authorities immediately rushed to the scene and hastily performed the task of re-burying the skeletons and human remains in the sand. Residents of the area, including Kharenga village sarpanch Neelam Sahu, charged that the sand mafia had acted arrogantly and were operating unabatedly during the nights, even after prohibitory orders were issued by the Gram Panchayat and Village Development Committee banning any form of excavation in the region.