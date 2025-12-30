ETV Bharat / state

10 Hindu Raksha Dal Members Arrested For Weapon Distribution In Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Police arrested 10 members of the Hindu Raksha Dal for distributing swords to local residents at an event in the Shalimar Garden area of ​​ Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Swords were also displayed at a counter set up in front of the Hindu Raksha Dal office.

Workers allegedly brandished the swords and chanted slogans. Ghaziabad police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case against 16 named individuals and 30 unknown persons at the Shalimar Garden police station.

Amit Prajapati, who identified himself as the state organising secretary of the Hindu Raksha Dal, said, "We are distributing weapons for the security of Hindu families. We are insisting Hindus to keep weapons at their homes. The situation in Bangladesh has become volatile these days and Hindus in that country are very scared. Considering the events in Bangladesh, we have distributed weapons to ensure the safety of Hindus."