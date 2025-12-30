10 Hindu Raksha Dal Members Arrested For Weapon Distribution In Ghaziabad
Shalimar Garden police station officials received information through social media that swords were being distributed by Pinky Chaudhary, national president of the Hindu Raksha Dal.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Police arrested 10 members of the Hindu Raksha Dal for distributing swords to local residents at an event in the Shalimar Garden area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Swords were also displayed at a counter set up in front of the Hindu Raksha Dal office.
Workers allegedly brandished the swords and chanted slogans. Ghaziabad police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case against 16 named individuals and 30 unknown persons at the Shalimar Garden police station.
Amit Prajapati, who identified himself as the state organising secretary of the Hindu Raksha Dal, said, "We are distributing weapons for the security of Hindu families. We are insisting Hindus to keep weapons at their homes. The situation in Bangladesh has become volatile these days and Hindus in that country are very scared. Considering the events in Bangladesh, we have distributed weapons to ensure the safety of Hindus."
On Monday, December 29, the Shalimar Garden police station officials received information through social media that swords were being distributed by Pinky Chaudhary, the national president of the Hindu Raksha Dal.
“Taking immediate cognisance, a case has been registered at the Shalimar Garden police station against known and unknown individuals. So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case, and further arrests will continue as the investigation progresses. At present, the law and order situation is normal here,” Atul Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden, said.
The Hindu Raksha Dal has allegedly attempted to incite unrest earlier. Several months ago, Hindu Raksha Dal workers assaulted people living in slums, falsely accusing them of being Bangladeshis. In that incident, the police arrested and jailed several people associated with the organisation.