10 Held For Vandalism During NEET Protest In Prayagraj; Akhilesh Questions Centre's Assurance
Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said the accused were identified through CCTV footage and videos recorded during the protest and were subsequently arrested.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 1:05 AM IST
Prayagraj: Police arrested 10 people in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday for allegedly vandalising private vehicles during a protest against the alleged NEET paper leak, an official said.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav latched onto the incident, calling it "extremely serious" and questioning the Centre's assurance of no retribution against students involved in protests over paper leaks. The former chief minister demanded immediate release of the students.
The incident took place on July 25 at the Patthar Girja Ghar intersection under the Civil Lines police station area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said the accused were identified through CCTV footage and videos recorded during the protest, and were subsequently arrested.
He said three FIRs have so far been registered at the Civil Lines police station in connection with the vandalism, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest other persons involved in the violence.
Shandilya said verification of the accused revealed that none of them was a student. "Some of them work as fruit vendors, while others are employed as hotel cleaners. One of the arrested persons is also a history-sheeter from Naini police station," he said.
According to the officer, the accused had reached the protest site after various organisations called for demonstrations.
"They had gathered with the intention of disturbing law and order and were not even aware of the issues over which the protest was being held," Shandilya alleged.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Monday that several students were picked up by a special Uttar Pradesh Police team in unmarked vehicles following the Prayagraj protest.
In a post on X, Yadav said, "For the information of the entire country: This is extremely serious news. In the name of the Prayagraj protest, a large number of students have been picked up by a special team of the Uttar Pradesh Police in vehicles without number plates."
"When the Central government had assured that no action would be taken against any student, then on whose instructions is this deception taking place? Does the Uttar Pradesh Police want to prove the Prime Minister's assurance and promise to be mere rhetoric?" he said.
Yadav further demanded, "All the students who have been picked up should be released immediately. All police personnel and senior officers involved in this illegal activity should be suspended, and the strictest action should be taken against them." He also urged the judiciary to intervene, saying, "I request the Hon'ble court to take immediate cognisance of the threat looming over the lives of these students."