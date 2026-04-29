10 Goats Poisoned To Death In Odisha's Kendrapara; Probe On
The goats were allegedly poisoned by the owner of a vegetable farm at Anuapada area under Sadar police limits.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Kendrapara: As many as 10 goats were allegedly poisoned to death in Odisha’s Kendrapara district after they entered a vegetable farm and damaged crops.
The incident occurred at Anuapada area under Sadar police limits. The owners of the goats filed multiple complaints with police regarding the incident. Rosalin Jena, claimed two of her goats died after consuming poison-laced water kept in plastic bags at a corner of the vegetable farm.
Rosalin alleged Babaji Jena, the owner of the farm, deliberately poisoned the goats. "The goats used to go to the canal to drink water, but since there was no water in the water body, they drank the poisoned water that Babaji had kept and died. I am a helpless widow, and I have relatives who help me. I had borrowed money and raised four goats, and after drinking the poison, two goats died and the condition of the others is critical," she said.
Another owner, Janaki Jena said, "I had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from the Mahila Mandal and bought four goats". Janaki said two of her goats were poisoned to death. "I am yet to repay my loan and want compensation for my loss," she said. Rosalin and Janaki along with other women who owned the goats, brought the carcasses to the police station to file their complaints.
Sadar police station in-charge Padmalaya Pradhan said, "Four separate complaints have been received in this regard. Since these are similar complaints, we have started an investigation into it and we have summoned the person in whose name the complaint has been received to the police station."
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