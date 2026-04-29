ETV Bharat / state

10 Goats Poisoned To Death In Odisha's Kendrapara; Probe On

Kendrapara: As many as 10 goats were allegedly poisoned to death in Odisha’s Kendrapara district after they entered a vegetable farm and damaged crops.

The incident occurred at Anuapada area under Sadar police limits. The owners of the goats filed multiple complaints with police regarding the incident. Rosalin Jena, claimed two of her goats died after consuming poison-laced water kept in plastic bags at a corner of the vegetable farm.

Rosalin alleged Babaji Jena, the owner of the farm, deliberately poisoned the goats. "The goats used to go to the canal to drink water, but since there was no water in the water body, they drank the poisoned water that Babaji had kept and died. I am a helpless widow, and I have relatives who help me. I had borrowed money and raised four goats, and after drinking the poison, two goats died and the condition of the others is critical," she said.