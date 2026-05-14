ETV Bharat / state

10 Foreign Citizens Arrested For Voting In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Chennai: The police in Chennai have arrested 10 individuals holding foreign citizenship for allegedly casting votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, officials said on Thursday.

According to the law, only Indian citizens are eligible to vote in Assembly and Parliamentary elections. Indian nationals living abroad for employment or official purposes can vote if their names are listed on electoral rolls. However, individuals who acquire foreign citizenship lose their Indian citizenship and, consequently, their voting rights in India.

Authorities said the action follows a special directive issued by the Election Commission after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23.

According to officials, several people of Tamil origin residing abroad had returned to India specifically to participate in the elections. The Election Commission instructed airport authorities to conduct checks on passengers travelling abroad from Tamil Nadu.

Officials were directed to inspect passengers for indelible ink marks on their fingers to check if they voted and also verify whether they held foreign citizenship. Any foreign nationals found to have voted were to be handed over to the police.

Following the directive, immigration officials at airports including Chennai International Airport and Madurai Airport intensified screening procedures for outbound international passengers.

During one such inspection at Chennai Airport, immigration officials found indelible ink marks on the fingers of three passengers preparing to board international flights.