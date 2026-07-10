Ivory Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized In Rajasthan's Churu
A team of Ahmedabad Zonal Unit Of DRI seized the ivory during a raid on Gopalpura Road, said forest officials.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Churu: In a major breakthrough against wildlife smuggling in Sujangarh area of Rajasthan's Churu district, the Ahmedabad Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested four smugglers and recovered six pieces of ivory weighing 10.8 kg.
The recovered ivory is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 20 lakh in the international market. Two cars and a motorcycle were also seized during the operation.
Regional Forest Officer Okesh Yadav said the DRI team seized the ivory during a raid on Gopalpura Road. Immediately after the operation, DRI officials informed the Forest Department whose personnel immediately arrived at the scene and took possession of the confiscated material.
The Forest Department has now initiated the necessary legal procedures. According to the Forest Department, a case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and strict action will be taken as per the law.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that two of the four accused are residents of Bidasar, one of Taranagar, and one of Kotputli. Given the seriousness of the case, authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the entire ivory smuggling network. They are investigating where the recovered ivory was procured from and where it was ultimately intended to be supplied. Further revelations are expected in the case.
Ivory smuggling is the illegal poaching, transit, and black-market sale of animal tusks, primarily from African and Asian elephants, which continues to threaten these species with extinction. Driven by international criminal syndicates, the global illicit wildlife trade—of which ivory is a major component—is estimated to be worth billions of dollars annually.
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