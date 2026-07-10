ETV Bharat / state

Ivory Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized In Rajasthan's Churu

Churu: In a major breakthrough against wildlife smuggling in Sujangarh area of Rajasthan's Churu district, the Ahmedabad Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested four smugglers and recovered six pieces of ivory weighing 10.8 kg.

The recovered ivory is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 20 lakh in the international market. Two cars and a motorcycle were also seized during the operation.

Regional Forest Officer Okesh Yadav said the DRI team seized the ivory during a raid on Gopalpura Road. Immediately after the operation, DRI officials informed the Forest Department whose personnel immediately arrived at the scene and took possession of the confiscated material.