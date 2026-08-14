10 Children Die In 45 Days As Diseases Spread Across Tribal Villages In Balaghat
According to government figures, 128 children were referred to hospitals in serious condition.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Balaghat: At least 10 children have died in the last one-and-a-half months in several tribal-dominated villages in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district amid the outbreak of multiple illnesses.
Villages including Machhurda, Adori, Gathiya, Bondari, Korka, Kohanimor and Kundekasa have reported cases of malaria, typhoid, diarrhoea, and skin-related diseases among children.
In Kundekasa, a local school has been converted into a temporary hospital to provide medical care. Health teams from Balaghat as well as Jabalpur have been deployed in the affected villages. Teams are conducting screening of residents, particularly children.
According to government figures, 128 children were referred to hospitals in serious condition. Of these, 97 recovered following treatment and were discharged, while 31 are currently undergoing treatment.
So far, around 2,100 people have been screened. Symptoms of various illnesses were detected in 530 people during the screening process. Of these, 97 were treated in hospitals, while 402 received treatment at home and recovered.
The situation in Kundekasa is considered concerning, and the village school is being converted into a temporary medical facility. Screening and treatment are being carried out, while health officials are also advising residents about preventive measures. The Health Department officials said teams are visiting the villages regularly to monitor the situation and provide necessary medical facilities.
Residents have been advised to protect themselves from mosquitoes, use clean drinking water and visit a health centre if they develop symptoms of illness.
“The information is that 19 children have died so far. We will visit more affected villages, and the number could increase further,” said MLA Sanjay Uikey.
Uikey demanded financial assistance for the affected families and called for an impartial investigation, especially as malaria cases have been reported in large numbers. The MLA also released the names of 19 children whom he claimed had died.
“Diseases have spread after the rains. It is not possible to attribute every death to seasonal illnesses. A 17-year-old boy who died recently was also included in the list, but he died due to food poisoning,” Balaghat Collector Kumar Satyam told ETV Bharat.
According to the collector, eight deaths have so far been attributed to seasonal diseases.
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