ETV Bharat / state

10 Children Die In 45 Days As Diseases Spread Across Tribal Villages In Balaghat

Balaghat: At least 10 children have died in the last one-and-a-half months in several tribal-dominated villages in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district amid the outbreak of multiple illnesses.

Villages including Machhurda, Adori, Gathiya, Bondari, Korka, Kohanimor and Kundekasa have reported cases of malaria, typhoid, diarrhoea, and skin-related diseases among children.

In Kundekasa, a local school has been converted into a temporary hospital to provide medical care. Health teams from Balaghat as well as Jabalpur have been deployed in the affected villages. Teams are conducting screening of residents, particularly children.

According to government figures, 128 children were referred to hospitals in serious condition. Of these, 97 recovered following treatment and were discharged, while 31 are currently undergoing treatment.

So far, around 2,100 people have been screened. Symptoms of various illnesses were detected in 530 people during the screening process. Of these, 97 were treated in hospitals, while 402 received treatment at home and recovered.

The situation in Kundekasa is considered concerning, and the village school is being converted into a temporary medical facility. Screening and treatment are being carried out, while health officials are also advising residents about preventive measures. The Health Department officials said teams are visiting the villages regularly to monitor the situation and provide necessary medical facilities.