10 Blackbucks Die Due To 'Bacterial Infection' In Zoological Park In Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Ranchi: At least 10 blackbucks have died at a zoo in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur due to a "bacterial infection," an official said on Sunday. The deaths were reported between December 1 and December 6 at Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP). The last death was reported on Saturday.

"Ten blackbucks have died till date in the park. The carcass was sent to Ranchi Veterinary College for examination and to ascertain the exact cause of the death. It seems to be a bacterial infection," TSZP deputy director Dr Naim Akhtar said.

Assistant professor at veterinary pathology of Ranchi Veterinary College (RVC) Dr Pragya Lakra said the postmortem has been carried out. "It is suspected to be H.S.(Haemorrhagic Septicaemia), which is a bacterial disease caused by Pasteurella species of bacteria. The disease is also known as Pasteurellosis," Lakra said. She said the further investigation into it would be carried out on Monday.

"After completing the further process, we can confirm the disease," she added. The TSZP, which houses around 370 animals, including avians, had 18 blackbucks. With 10 deaths, only eight blackbucks remained in the zoo, the official said.