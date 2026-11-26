ETV Bharat / state

10 Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended In Karnataka's Udupi Sent To West Bengal For Deportation

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Udupi: The Udupi district police in Karnataka have initiated the process to deport 10 Bangladeshi nationals to their home country, following the completion of a two-year prison sentence handed down by a court for their illegal stay in India.

On October 11, 2024, the police identified 10 Bangladeshi nationals who were roaming suspiciously near the Vadabhandeshwara bus stand, within Malpe police station in Udupi. Subsequent questioning revealed that they were residing in India without authorization.

A case was registered at the Malpe police station, and an investigation was conducted. Upon completion of the probe, a final report was submitted to the court. On December 8, 2025, the court sentenced the 10 accused to two years of imprisonment each and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them. Initially held at the Udupi District Prison, the accused were later transferred to the Shivamogga District Central Prison. Their prison term concluded on October 10.