10 Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended In Karnataka's Udupi Sent To West Bengal For Deportation
The Bangladeshis were lodged in Shivamogga District Central Prison and released on October 10.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Udupi: The Udupi district police in Karnataka have initiated the process to deport 10 Bangladeshi nationals to their home country, following the completion of a two-year prison sentence handed down by a court for their illegal stay in India.
On October 11, 2024, the police identified 10 Bangladeshi nationals who were roaming suspiciously near the Vadabhandeshwara bus stand, within Malpe police station in Udupi. Subsequent questioning revealed that they were residing in India without authorization.
A case was registered at the Malpe police station, and an investigation was conducted. Upon completion of the probe, a final report was submitted to the court. On December 8, 2025, the court sentenced the 10 accused to two years of imprisonment each and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.
Initially held at the Udupi District Prison, the accused were later transferred to the Shivamogga District Central Prison. Their prison term concluded on October 10.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Regional Foreigners Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru have issued orders regarding the deportation process. In this context, the police have initiated steps to deport these Bangladeshi nationals from India. They are being transported by train from Bengaluru to Malda in West Bengal, where they will be presented before the BSF and designated nodal officers to facilitate the deportation process.
Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar stated that the group has departed from Udupi under the escort of police officers and personnel, led by Malpe Circle Inspector Ramachandra Naik.
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